Cricket: Upcoming Bangladesh and Australia tours against Black Caps and White Ferns rescheduled

The upcoming cricket tours by the Bangladesh men's side and the Australian women have been pushed back to give the touring sides adequate preparation caused by ongoing challenges in the current COVID-19 environment, New Zealand Cricket have announced.
The Bangladesh tour will now begin seven days later than initially scheduled, following a five-day training camp at Queenstown, with matches to be played at the venues first planned, but on different dates.
With Bangladesh remaining in New Zealand longer than originally scheduled, NZC has taken the opportunity to play the White Ferns' T20s series against Australia as double-headers.
Fans who have already purchased tickets for games on which dates or venues have been changed have been notified of the amendments and their options, including full refunds if desired.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
New schedule
Black Caps v Bangladesh
March 20 - 1st ODI - University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
March 23 - 2nd ODI - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
March 26 - 3rd ODI - Basin Reserve, Wellington
March 28 - 1st T20 - Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 30 - 2nd T20 - McLean Park, Napier
April 1 - 3rd T20 - Eden Park, Auckland
White Ferns v Australia
March 28 - 1st T20 - Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 30 - 2nd T20 - McLean Park, Napier
April 1 - 3rd T20 - Eden Park, Auckland
April 4 - 1st ODI - Bay Oval Tauranga
April 7 - 1st ODI - Bay Oval Tauranga
April 10 - 1st ODI - Bay Oval Tauranga