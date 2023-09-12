What sort of stadium is best for Auckland? Working group out to find answers

Eden Park is Auckland and New Zealand's largest stadium.

Eden Park, a downtown stadium and a sunken stadium in Waitemata Harbour are part of the latest attempt to solve Auckland’s long-running stadium strategy.

Expressions of interest are out in the market for what a multi-purpose ‘Auckland Main Stadium’ would look like for the city, says councillor Shane Henderson.

The sports fanatic was appointed by Mayor Wayne Brown to chair a ‘stadium venues political working group’ to rationalise the city’s four stadiums - Go Media (Mt Smart), North Harbour, Western Springs and Eden Park.

Henderson said the issues have been going around in circles for many years and it’s time to define things and get some proposals to assess.

“We have had successive strategies, working groups and yarns on this topic, and there is a risk it ends up being one more yarn. That’s what I don’t want to happen,” he said.

With other councillors, Tātaki chief executive Nick Hill, a member of the Māori Statutory Board and Sport New Zealand chief executive Raelene Castle on board, he said the group is taking a narrow focus for a large Stadium that can compete with others across the world. The independent Eden Park Trust is not represented in the group.

Henderson said there are various proposals floating around - “we hear about sunken stadiums and stuff like that” - and the aim is to define and narrow down what the needs are.

Artist's impression of the proposed Auckland Waterfront Stadium sunken stadium proposed in 2018. Photo / File

In May the Eden Park Trust released its “Eden Park 2.0″ uncosted plan to transform the stadium into a 60,000-capacity sport and entertainment precinct.

The proposal includes three new grandstands, a retractable roof and a pedestrian promenade that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars if not more than $1 billion.

Five years ago, a private consortium proposed a 70,000-seat, fully enclosed stadium sunk into the Waitemata Harbour with a floating roof above sea level costing about $2 billion.

Former Mayor Phil Goff discussed plans for a downtown stadium in 2018 with a rectangular football stadium for 25,000 spectators for Super Rugby Pacific and NRL matches with a curtain on the top stands removed for All Black tests and other big events to seat up to 55,000 spectators.

Councillor Shane Henderson chairs the stadium venues political working group. Photo / Michael Craig

Last month, Hill said there is a need for a 10,000 to 15,000-seat stadium, and Brown suggested the North Harbour Stadium could be bulldozed next year.

The mayor has made it clear any stadium options will be a “no cost to ratepayers”.

Henderson said local government is cash-strapped and would need to look to central government for any new stadium proposals.

He hoped to have defined what Auckland needs by the end of the year. Expressions of interest for the Auckland Main Stadium close on September 18.

Bernard Orsman is an Auckland-based reporter who has been covering local government and transport since 1998. He joined the Herald in 1990 and worked in the parliamentary press gallery for six years.