Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland ratepayers shell out $2m on big accountancy firms in city’s long-running stadium drama

Bernard Orsman
By
9 mins to read
Eden Park is a key part of the ongoing stadium strategy.

Eden Park is a key part of the ongoing stadium strategy.

Nearly $2 million has been spent by Auckland Council for two big accountancy firms to consult on the city’s stadium strategy, which has gone nowhere after 11 fraught years.

Former mayor Phil Goff paid PwC

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand