Eden Park retractable roof proposal: Multimillion-dollar vision to upgrade stadium for rugby, cricket, concerts and other major events

Shayne Currie
By
10 mins to read
Chairman of The Eden Park Trust Doug McKay talks to the Herald about the exciting proposed changes to Eden Park.

A new, multimillion-dollar vision to turn Eden Park into a 60,000-capacity all-weather fortress is set to spark a major public discussion and debate.

A retractable roof, three new grandstands and a pedestrian promenade are features

