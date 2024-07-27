It’s also day one at the rowing where New Zealand have high hopes across a number of events, beginning with Tokyo gold medallist Emma Twigg.
The equestrian three-day event begins with the three Kiwis and their respective horses entering the arena. Other events featuring Kiwis include canoe slalom, the OlyWhites against USA, the Black Sticks facing India, and our surfers.
New Zealand’s medal chances today
12.30am: Cycling – Women’s time trial road (Kim Cadzow)
2.34am: Cycling – Men’s time trial road (Laurence Pithie)
6.55am: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas) - if qualified
Day 1 schedule for New Zealand at Olympics 2024
Saturday July 27
7pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s heats (Tom MacIntosh)
7pm: Equestrian - Eventing Team - Day 1 dressage (Jonelle Price, Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone)
8.12pm: Rowing - Single sculls women’s heats (Emma Twigg)
9pm: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas)
9pm: Swimming - Women’s 100m butterfly heats (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand)
9.30pm: Rowing - Double sculls men’s heats (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry)
10pm: Tennis - Women’s doubles first round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun v Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani - Italy)
10pm: Rowing - Double sculls women’s heats (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Donoghue)
Sunday July 28
12.30am: Rugby Sevens - New Zealand v Argentina, Men’s 5-8 placing game
12.30am: Cycling – Women’s time trial road (Kim Cadzow)
1am: Canoe slalom – Women’s K1 heats (Luuka Jones)
2.34am: Cycling – Men’s time trial road (Laurence Pithie)
3.30am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v India, pool B game
4am: Canoe slalom – Women’s K1 heats (Luuka Jones)
5am: Football – Oly Whites v USA, group game
5am: Surfing - Men’s round 1 (Billy Stairmand)
6.30am: Swimming - Women’s 100m butterfly semifinal (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand) - if qualified
6.55am: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas)- if qualified
9.48am: Surfing - Women’s round 1 (Saffi Vette)
