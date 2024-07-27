Here’s all you need to know about today’s action at the Paris Olympics across Saturday July 27 and Sunday morning July 28.

New Zealand fans would have been hoping to cheer on the All Blacks Sevens in a medal match today but sadly their hopes were dashed yesterday when they lost in the quarter-finals to South Africa.

So just three chances for a medal on Day 1. First up is Kim Cadzow in the women’s road time trial followed by Laurence Pithie in the men’s time trial.

In the pool, Erika Fairweather begins her campaign with the heats at 9pm and then hopefully the final for the women’s 400m freestyle. She won the event at the world championships earlier this year but that race didn’t feature Aussie Ariarne Titmus and American legend Katie Ledecky. Canadian teen Summer McIntosh should also be battling for the medals.