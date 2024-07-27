Advertisement
Updated

Olympics 2024: Day one (July 27) New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Track cyclist Aaron Gate and sailing athlete Jo Aleh have been named flagbearers for the Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. Video / NZ Herald

Here’s all you need to know about today’s action at the Paris Olympics across Saturday July 27 and Sunday morning July 28.

New Zealand fans would have been hoping to cheer on the All Blacks Sevens in a medal match today but sadly their hopes were dashed yesterday when they lost in the quarter-finals to South Africa.

So just three chances for a medal on Day 1. First up is Kim Cadzow in the women’s road time trial followed by Laurence Pithie in the men’s time trial.

In the pool, Erika Fairweather begins her campaign with the heats at 9pm and then hopefully the final for the women’s 400m freestyle. She won the event at the world championships earlier this year but that race didn’t feature Aussie Ariarne Titmus and American legend Katie Ledecky. Canadian teen Summer McIntosh should also be battling for the medals.

It’s also day one at the rowing where New Zealand have high hopes across a number of events, beginning with Tokyo gold medallist Emma Twigg.

The equestrian three-day event begins with the three Kiwis and their respective horses entering the arena. Other events featuring Kiwis include canoe slalom, the OlyWhites against USA, the Black Sticks facing India, and our surfers.

New Zealand’s medal chances today

12.30am: Cycling – Women’s time trial road (Kim Cadzow)

2.34am: Cycling – Men’s time trial road (Laurence Pithie)

6.55am: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas) - if qualified

Day 1 schedule for New Zealand at Olympics 2024

Saturday July 27

7pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s heats (Tom MacIntosh)

7pm: Equestrian - Eventing Team - Day 1 dressage (Jonelle Price, Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone)

8.12pm: Rowing - Single sculls women’s heats (Emma Twigg)

9pm: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas)

9pm: Swimming - Women’s 100m butterfly heats (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand)

9.30pm: Rowing - Double sculls men’s heats (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry)

10pm: Tennis - Women’s doubles first round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun v Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani - Italy)

10pm: Rowing - Double sculls women’s heats (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Donoghue)

Sunday July 28

12.30am: Rugby Sevens - New Zealand v Argentina, Men’s 5-8 placing game

12.30am: Cycling – Women’s time trial road (Kim Cadzow)

1am: Canoe slalom – Women’s K1 heats (Luuka Jones)

2.34am: Cycling – Men’s time trial road (Laurence Pithie)

3.30am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v India, pool B game

4am: Canoe slalom – Women’s K1 heats (Luuka Jones)

5am: Football – Oly Whites v USA, group game

5am: Surfing - Men’s round 1 (Billy Stairmand)

6.30am: Swimming - Women’s 100m butterfly semifinal (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand) - if qualified

6.55am: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas)- if qualified

9.48am: Surfing - Women’s round 1 (Saffi Vette)

Kiwis in action: Full Paris Olympics schedule

How to follow Olympics 2024

The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action today at Olympics 2024

Artistic gymnastics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe slalom, cycling road, diving, equestrian, fencing, football, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby sevens, shooting, skateboarding, surfing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, water polo.


