New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is backing a downtown stadium for Auckland, as the long-term solution for the city.

The national sport’s governing body has aligned itself with one of the three consortiums proposing a new waterfront venue.

Such a stance by NZR is almost unprecedented in more than three decades of stadium debates in Auckland, as they have usually preferred to be neutral, or backed the status quo.

As reported in the Weekend Herald, on December 11 the Auckland council working group, put together by Mayor Wayne Brown to strategise on the best future option for a main stadium in the city, heard extended submissions from four parties.

The quartet were: Eden Park, with their 2.0 redevelopment, the downtown options at Bledisloe Wharf (”the sunken stadium”), Quay Park on the eastern part of the waterfront near Spark Arena, and the Tank Farm proposal, near Wynyard Point.

The groups gave 75-minute presentations, with a range of speakers on each pitch.

The Herald has been told NZR chief executive Mark Robinson was part of the Quay Park presentation team, outlining his vision and the benefits for the city as a whole.

The details of the presentations are highly confidential but observers in the room said Robinson emphasised the “transformational” impact of that particular bid – which is based on a sporting and entertainment precinct rather than just a venue – as well as the overall positives of having an inner-city venue.

The working group was told NZR believed a new venue could put Auckland on the map in an unprecedented way.

They were also interested in potential commercial and strategic opportunities from a brand new facility and were excited about the possibilities to enhance the match-day experience for fans.

The benefits for a range of stakeholders were also outlined, including iwi Ngāti Whātua, while the meeting was also told by Robinson that NZR’s stable of world-class athletes – including the All Blacks and Black Ferns – deserved to play in the best possible arenas.

At the end of his presentation, it’s also understood Robinson suggested the 2029 British Lions tour could be a stretch goal to christen the new facility, given the massive opportunities that come with those expeditions, with tens of thousands of travelling fans.

NZR’s involvement feels like quite a statement.

Through the All Blacks, they are the biggest sporting brand in the country and their influence carries weight, formally and informally, in corridors of power, from Auckland Council to the Beehive.

However, it is still very early days. Sources close to the council have told the Herald NZR remains respectful of their long-standing relationship with Eden Park, especially with the All Blacks’ success at the Sandringham venue.

NZR also knows that the process, which is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter next year, needs to be completed, with the ultimate decision made by the wider council.

But the NZR board also believe, as emphasised by Robinson, that the time is right to explore all the opportunities – in a thorough way – to arrive at the optimal solution for Auckland and New Zealand. In that way, they appear willing to be at the forefront of the conversation.

While it is an unprecedented move to be aligned with a bid, NZR’s involvement will certainly add credibility to a waterfront option. It could also send a signal to other sporting codes that alternative ideas should and can be investigated.

Such a proactive stance is a change of tack for NZR.

Back in 2005-2006, when plans for a waterfront facility (Stadium New Zealand) were first mooted ahead of the hosting of the 2011 Rugby World Cup, NZR was neutral.

While they suggested conditional support of the Labour government’s plan for a fully funded 60,000-seat downtown stadium, behind the scenes there were mixed messages and even considerable lobbying in favour of Eden Park from some quarters, before the waterfront option was eventually ditched by Wellington, buried in red tape thanks to Auckland Council and Auckland Regional Council.

It was a similar scenario in 1997-1998, when a new city stadium was being proposed ahead of the co-hosted 2003 Rugby World Cup with Australia (which eventually fell through).

Granted, back then it was a very different environment – in the first few years of professional rugby – but the NZR board chose a wait-and-see approach as the merits of both proposals were debated, with the council eventually deciding to redevelop Eden Park’s North Stand rather than put funds into a downtown venue.

Even recently, as numerous different plans have been mooted since 2012, NZR has mostly seemed reluctant to take a position. In 2016 the Blues board decided they would support - in principle - a new rectangular downtown venue for the football codes in Auckland, despite being long-term tenants of Eden Park.

It was quite a statement, but at the time then-NZR chief executive Steve Tew told the Herald: “We have a current arrangement with Eden Park and will leave any discussions on a new stadium to the wider Auckland community.”

The new stance could reflect the vision and make-up of the new NZR board.

When contacted by the Herald, NZR declined to comment on a “confidential council process” but provided the following statement from Robinson.

“NZR is always looking for ways to grow the game and create great experiences for our fans and our teams. We also understand that we have a leadership role wider than rugby and being engaged in conversations about transformational opportunities in Aotearoa is also important.”

