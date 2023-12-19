Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Auckland waterfront stadium: New Zealand Rugby backs downtown option at Quay Park

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Chairman of The Eden Park Trust, Doug McKay talks to the Herald about the exciting proposed changes to Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is backing a downtown stadium for Auckland, as the long-term solution for the city.

The national sport’s governing body has aligned itself with one of the three .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport