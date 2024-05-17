Sid Going appears for the All Blacks against the Springboks in 1976. Photo / Photosport

One of New Zealand’s greatest ever rugby players, Sid Going, has died aged 80.

Captaining the All Blacks five times, he played 29 test matches and notched 57 further appearances for the national side between 1967 and 1977.

In a message, Going’s family announced his passing.

“Colleen and her family Tracey (deceased), Lea & Allan, Milton & Mel, Jared & Lijana, and Boss & Camilla announce with tremendous sadness the passing of one ‘Super Sid’, super hubby, super dad and super G’pa, namely Sidney Milton Going on Friday 17th May 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

“Sid will be at Lea & Allan’s home, Marlow Rd, Maromaku on Sunday 19th May 2024 from 12 noon. A service will be held from 5.30pm to 7.00pm for those who wish to show their love and respect and share memories.

“Sid’s funeral service will be held at the Maromaku Chapel The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marlow Rd on Monday 20th May 2024 at 1.00pm, and will be interred at the Maromaku Cemetery immediately after. Please scan QR code for funeral service program.”

Northland Rugby acknowledged his passing with a post on social media.

“Together, from Te Kao to Mahurangi, from our North Auckland days, and across the country, we will respectfully mourn his passing, but also remember all that he has given to our game of rugby.”

More to come.



