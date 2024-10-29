Auckland FC had plenty of chances and hit the crossbar, while Sydney FC had a 83rd-minute goal disallowed after a prolonged VAR check before the firecracker finale. But the fact that so many people – in the space of two matches – already care so much about the team in blue and black is important. Auckland FC have established an identity and a following and first impressions mean so much.

There will be much tougher tests to come, especially when they have to travel across the Tasman, along with dealing with injuries and fixture congestion. But they have momentum, which is crucial.

The Wellington Phoenix, in their inaugural season in 2007-08, had to wait four matches for their first win and didn’t earn their second victory until round six. Auckland have done that within eight days, even if they have been fortunate to have consecutive home matches and a limited Brisbane Roar team first up.

But Sydney were a much tougher proposition on Sunday. They have reached six finals in the last decade (winning three) and only finished outside the top six twice in that period. They have tons of experience and polish, although they would have been travel-weary, only arriving in Auckland on Friday afternoon after an Asian Champions League game in Japan on Wednesday.

Off the back of Sunday, the Auckland squad have belief and confidence and no team will look forward to visiting Mt Smart. The dream start has also been a fillip for Corica and his staff. He was sacked by Sydney in abrupt circumstances after a couple of lean seasons – and some were questioning his appointment by the expansion club.

But they won’t be now, as he has built a committed, competitive team from scratch. They are well structured and defensively sound; yet to concede a goal. The attack is a work in progress – and always takes time – but the potential is obvious, especially with their pace and offensive threat on both flanks.

Auckland FC have already built a large following. Photo / Photosport

“We deserved to win the game and to score right at the end was something special,” reflected Corica after the match. “The crowd was amazing, brought a massive roar for everyone.”

Auckland FC had a reprieve – with the 83rd-minute Sydney goal scratched for a tight offside – but made the most of their escape. The validity of Pijnaker’s goal was questioned by Sydney coach Ufuk Talay, who felt there was a handball by the defender before he forced it over the line.

“I don’t know how VAR missed that,” said Talay. “They took a lot of time to look at how to disallow a goal when we scored, [but] went through it very quickly to allow the goal on the other side.”

But the former Wellington Phoenix mentor was impressed by the spectacle and the “great atmosphere” created by the home fans. Sunday was a strange feeling for Corica, after 19 years at Sydney as a player and coach, but immensely satisfying.

“I had a wonderful time at Sydney,” said Corica “But coaching is about moving on, making yourself better.”

He was thrilled with his team, reserving special praise for defensive midfielder Louis Verstraete, who excelled again.

“He has been unbelievable,” said Corica.

However, there were strong performers across the park. Cameron Howieson did well in his first A-League start, after illness restricted Jake Brimmer to a bench role. Young wingers Logan Rogerson and Liam Gillion showed speed and verve – only let down by decision-making at times – and midfielder Felipe Gallegos impressed with his vision. Central defenders Dan Hall and Pijnaker did well to nullify Sydney’s attacking threat and both fullbacks worked tirelessly.

The weekend results, with the Phoenix achieving an impressive win in Perth, set up Saturday’s A-League derby (5pm) perfectly, as Auckland visit the capital for the first time.

“It’s going to be something special,” said Corica. “Our first chance to be away from home and we want to go there and win. It’s as simple as that. It’s about going there, putting on a good performance and picking up three points but I’m sure it’s going to be a difficult game, a physical game as well.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.