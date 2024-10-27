Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC
live

Auckland FC v Sydney FC live updates, round two A-League

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Auckland FC's Hiroki Sakai celebrates after the side's first ever goal. Photo / Photosport

Auckland FC's Hiroki Sakai celebrates after the side's first ever goal. Photo / Photosport

All the action as Auckland FC take on Sydney FC in their second A-League game at Go Media Stadium in Mt Smart.

Save

Latest from Auckland FC