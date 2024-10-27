Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FCliveAuckland FC v Sydney FC live updates, round two A-LeagueNZ Herald27 Oct, 2024 02:45 AMQuick ReadSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditAuckland FC's Hiroki Sakai celebrates after the side's first ever goal. Photo / PhotosportAuckland FC's Hiroki Sakai celebrates after the side's first ever goal. Photo / PhotosportAll the action as Auckland FC take on Sydney FC in their second A-League game at Go Media Stadium in Mt Smart.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit