“He is a very humble guy, a likeable guy, players love him,” said Corica. “And he is a fantastic player. He leads by example with everything he does. I am pretty sure he will stay longer than one year.”

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica: 'He leads by example with everything he does.' Photo / Photosport

The length of the initial contract suited both parties. The player needed to be sure a new life in New Zealand was going to work for him and his family, while the club were mindful that Sakai turns 35 next April. High-profile imports don’t always work out – for a variety of reasons – but Sakai has adjusted superbly, while his wife and three young children (aged 9, 5 and 2) are enjoying life here.

“I don’t know my future, but I hope I can be here as long as possible,” Sakai told the Herald. “I’m enjoying it and my family [too].”

It’s helped that this kind of move had been on the cards for a while.

“During my career, especially over 30, I was thinking, one day I want to play football in Australia or New Zealand,” explained Sakai.

His wife’s preference was New Zealand, though they felt Wellington might be too small. Then late last year his agent saw a newspaper story about Auckland FC and the wheels started turning. Contact was made with the club, via an Australian-based intermediary who had previously brought Japanese legend Shinji Ono to the A-League a decade earlier, before talks began. They didn’t take too long. Sakai had “a lot of options” in Japan and across Asia but took “one minute” to decide on Auckland. As well as trying the A-League, the novelty of a brand new team appealed.

“I was surprised that Auckland didn’t have a professional team,” admitted Sakai. “It is quite a big city and it has huge potential. That’s why I want to do my best, with my experience, to give this country a new challenge.”

Sakai had never visited New Zealand but had canvassed friends, family and football insiders, who offered positive reviews, while his spouse was enthusiastic.

“Japanese women love Australia and New Zealand,” said Sakai. “Safe countries, the people are kind and they speak English. And the time difference is good.”

Professionally, this was also the spark Sakai needed. He had done it all in the sport, with spells in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 and 74 appearances for Japan, before he helped Urawa Red Diamonds to a famous Asian Champions League triumph last season.

“The Champions League was my target so after that my motivation was going down,” said Sakai. “I had to find a new challenge, a new purpose. Sometimes over 30 years old you can lose motivation, it’s normal. So I decided to go overseas again and this opportunity is great for me.”

Sakai is also – so far – enjoying the relative anonymity of life in Auckland, after the constant recognition in Japan.

“It was a busy life for me, for my family as well,” says Sakai. “That’s why I don’t like to go out shopping or the Zoo [or other places] because there are lots of people coming, they want to take a photo, this is not such a relaxed time. Here is good. Nobody knows me and I can go anywhere. I hope it will change but at the moment it is comfortable.”

Sakai’s status in Japan might be hard to understand from a distance but he is big time.

“He is highly respected,” says Japanese football writer Dan Orlowitz. “When you thought of Samurai Blue in his era, he was a mainstay. There was never a question that he would be on the list. He made a big impression as a young player, then established himself in Europe. Then he was captain at Urawa, which speaks volumes to his maturity.”

Orlowitz, who has covered the J League for more than 15 years, feels the move came at a perfect time.

“He’s at the stage of his career where he doesn’t need to prove anything,” says Orlowitz. “But this is his last adventure and how often do you get to come to not just a new league but a brand new club?”

Orlowitz says Sakai has plenty of miles left on the clock – “he could play for a long time” – and McFlynn agrees.

“He knows his body and what works for him,” said McFlynn. “He knows when to push himself and when to recover. And here it’s not like Europe, with 40 or 50 games and two Cup competitions.”

Auckland FC's captain Hiroki Sakai with two of his children, after the opening match of the A-League season. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

Quality shows

Sakai stood out from his first training session.

“You could tell he was quality,” says McFlynn. ”His ability to read the game, the way he moves the ball, the speed of his pass, how he gets himself into positions when he is defending and what he does in possession.”

One moment last Saturday epitomised his talent, as he conjured his way out of a tight spot deep in his own territory – despite the presence of multiple defenders – before a raking diagonal cross-field pass to Frances de Vries on the other flank

“Brisbane had pinned us into one side,” recalled McFlynn. “Everyone in the stadium expected him to play the ball long or play something inside but he just bypassed everyone and took five or six Brisbane defenders out of the game with that one pass. It’s having the vision and the knowledge to recognise where the space is and also having the skill to execute. It was a joy to watch.”

There will be twists and turns this campaign – and Sydney FC on Sunday (4pm) – will be a much greater test, but it feels like Sakai could become a cult hero, as well as a pivotal player.

“He’s a big game player who has so much experience, where he’s been,” said Corica. “Some of the boys are in awe of him – they wanted his autograph when he first came. Obviously he is a big name in Japan and we are very lucky to have him.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.



















