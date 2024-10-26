Advertisement
New Zealand

Football fan’s missing jersey delivered in time for next Auckland FC match against Sydney FC

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Napier City Rovers forward Max Chretien has made a big impact in his return to the New Zealand football scene. Video / Neil Reid

A football fan whose new jersey didn’t arrive before Auckland FC’s first-ever A-League match is “elated” after it was hand-delivered to his door in time for the club’s next game tomorrow.

Bill Child, who is 72 and uses a wheelchair, was thrilled when Auckland FC started in the A-League and he secured season tickets with seats in an accessible area for him and his son.

He also purchased two jerseys in early September so they could wear the club’s kit at last week’s inaugural match however the merchandise failed to show up in time.

“The money is the least important bit of the whole story”, Child said.

“It’s the fact that I wanted to go to their first-ever game wearing the club colours because that’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Child’s inquiries as to the whereabouts of the jerseys were unsuccessful until he contacted the Herald this morning.

He reported the jerseys were hand-delivered to his door two hours later.

Child said he was “elated” he could wear the jersey at tomorrow’s match against Sydney FC at Go Media Stadium.

Bill Child wearing his Auckland FC football jersey.
A club spokesperson said they had received a “phenomenal” response from people looking to purchase founders jerseys.

“We’ve been working through the thousands of orders and are doing our very best to get them out and to fans as soon as possible. On a couple of occasions, this has fallen short and hasn’t happened as fast as we would like.”

All of the jerseys had now been shipped to the club and were in the process of being dispatched, they said.

“We expect all jerseys to be out for delivery and in the hands of fans within the next week. Any issues please get in touch with our retail team.”

Child said it was terrific to have Auckland FC as part of the A-League.

“There’ll be great rivalry now between Auckland FC and the Phoenix from Wellington. I can see that game being a really good game.”

Auckland FC is majority owned by American businessman Bill Foley, who also has stakes in Premier League club Bournemouth AFC as well as Hibernian in Scotland and FC Lorient in France, with part ownership from former All Whites Noah Hickey, Tim Brown and Winston Reid as well as former All Black Ali Williams and his wife entrepreneur Anna Mowbray – while recently adding Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams to the group.

Auckland FC have secured two-time A-League winning coach Steve Corica who enjoyed success across the Tasman as both a coach and player of Sydney FC.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

