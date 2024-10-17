Auckland FC will be giving back over $100,000 to local football clubs as part of its kickback initiative.
The club has committed to donating 20% of every membership directly to the local clubs that its members nominate.
Auckland FC chief executive Nick Becker said that the initiative is a way for the club to be a meaningful part of the community and to invest in the future of football in Auckland.
”From day one we said we want to be part of Auckland’s community, especially the football community,” Becker told the Herald. “It’s such a vibrant and growing space, there’s 72 clubs across Auckland, over 100,000 people playing it and in that, there’s over 40,000 young boys and girls playing the game so that’s a group that we really wanted to connect with and embed ourselves in.”
Members of Auckland FC can nominate their local club upon joining, ensuring that their support goes directly to the clubs. This kickback payment will be the first of the season and will apply to any full-season membership purchased in October.