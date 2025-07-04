“We’ve probably gone through about 400 players,” McFlynn told the Herald.

“There’s a short list of three at the minute that we’re negotiating with and talking with the agents and the players themselves in terms of their motivation to come here and be part of what we’re trying to build. It’s all going well, but we’ll take our time with it and get the right one. It’s about getting the right person and right player.”

McFlynn said there are two Europeans and one South American on the shortlist, with the Latin player probably the favourite at this stage. McFlynn said he had a background in both the MLS and South America and was excited to see what the club had achieved last season.

“He [the player] has obviously done his research,” said McFlynn.

But he also expected other options to come into the mix, especially as teams return to training in Europe later this month.

“There will be a few others that pop up,” said McFlynn.

Guillermo May impressed for Auckland FC in their debut season. Photo / Photosport

He hopes to have the new player contracted and in Auckland by mid-August, though earlier if possible.

Auckland lacked a prolific striker last season, though the contributions of wingers Moreno and Logan Rogerson (nine) helped to alleviate that. May managed nine goals from 26 appearances – though morphed into more of a creative No 10 as the season progressed – while Mata contributed two goals and two assists from 19 games (11 starts).

The Black Knights will also target a winger or attacking midfielder to replace Moreno. That player will be from Australia or New Zealand, with McFlynn confirming there are ongoing conversations with several All Whites, including the likes of Elijah Just.

“Elijah is one that we’ve tried a couple of times and he’s on the list, again,” confirmed McFlynn. “Obviously, the way he plays the game, very exciting, he would bring fans to their feet. He’s an All White, so he ticks all the boxes. He’s at the right age [25] to come back and reset, get himself playing regular football, which he hasn’t done for a while.”

The Auckland FC squad with reconvene at their Albany base from Friday, with the full training schedule to start next Monday, leading into their first-round Australia Cup match against Gold Coast Knights on July 29.

“That’ll be an exciting journey for the club,” said McFlynn. “It’s our first time playing in the Australia Cup, so it’s another opportunity for us to pick up some silverware and it’s not something that we’ll take lightly.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.