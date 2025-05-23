It showed. It showed in his performance – and the celebrations after the opening goal, which he created with a driving run and cross. And it showed at the final whistle, arms raised to the sky before hugs with his teammates.

With Sakai, Auckland FC knew they were getting a high quality player and a leader who would set the standard. What they didn’t know – but certainly do now – was how invested Sakai would be in the venture and how much he cared about this new club. That was shown in the opening match, constantly throughout the season in trainings and games and again last weekend, epitomised when he flew into a vital sliding tackle late in the 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory, followed by a fist pump and yell to the heavens.

There have been many elements to Auckland’s success but Sakai’s presence – and performances – have been a massive factor.

“You can’t underestimate his impact,” says Auckland director of football Terry McFlynn. “His professionalism – in everything that he does – will shape this club for generations to come.”

Auckland FC captain Horoki Sakai celebrates a goal during the A-League football match between Auckland FC v Wellington Phoenix. Photo credit: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

Even for seasoned football observers here, it can be difficult to comprehend Sakai’s standing in the sport. He has been a professional footballer for more than 15 years, making his J-League debut back in 2009. He played almost 100 games in the Bundesliga and spent five years with Marseille in Ligue One. He also went to three World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2022) and was part of some huge matches, including Japan’s 2-1 win over Germany in Qatar and the rollicking 3-2 loss to Belgium in Russia, rated as one of the best matches of that tournament, as Belgium overhauled a two goal deficit.

Perhaps the best way to understand the altitude he reached is when you enquire about his most difficult opponents. He nominates superstars Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria.

“It’s too difficult to catch them,” says Sakai. “I couldn’t stop them by myself but it was important to defend as a team.”

French great Mbappe is the hardest player he has had to mark.

“He has amazing pace,” says Sakai. “It is so difficult to stop him, so I have to anticipate his movement or his thinking. It’s not important if he beats me, the most important thing is to defend the goal - not to stop him. It was about a back four, as a team and defending our goal.”

Alex Paulsen of Auckland FC and Hiroki Sakai of Auckland FC celebrate winning the A-League Premier Plate. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Sakai is big time. He has rubbed shoulders with the biggest names and played on the grandest stages – but you wouldn’t know it. He is remarkably unassuming, down to earth and a true team man, which doesn’t always happen in football.

As a team mate said: “How can anybody get ahead of themselves here when you have a leader like that, so humble and respectful?”

When Sakai first arrived, some of the younger players were asking for his autograph, or a photo. They were awestruck, especially by the levels he maintained in every training session, every pre-season match.

“I give a little bit of advice but not too much,” Sakai told the Herald ahead of the season. “Each young player has to find their own way. It is more important [for me] to show a good attitude towards training, towards the game performance to keep their motivation up.”

Apart from his vision, touch and ability to read the game and execute a pass, there are other things that have stood out. He has been known to apologise to the coaching staff if he had a poor moment in a game while Sakai choose to sit in the west stand at Go Media stadium – surrounded by punters – when he was out injured earlier this season, rather than perch in a corporate box or luxury lounge.

Sakai came to Auckland for the challenge. He had fielded offers from around Asia – and across Japan – but had always wanted to experience Australasia and the lure of being part of a brand new club was irresistible. It has been a positive family move, with his wife and three children (10, five and three) enjoying the experience.

“Life is good,” he says. “The kids love it.”

NZ Herald football writer Michael Burgess interviews Auckland FC captain Hiroki Sakai.

The Weekend Herald meets Sakai in a Remuera café, close to his house. We have brought along a Japanese translator – my talented wife - for some questions in his native tongue – but he is more than capable in English. He studies most nights (“from 9 or 9:30pm until 11pm”) and listens to language tutorials during the regular drive to Albany for training.

Sakai has enjoyed sightseeing – “even with one day off, my wife and I try to go somewhere – and the relaxed Kiwi lifestyle. He is now a recognisable face around town but it’s not yet a burden.

“The fans are very friendly,” says Sakai. “They are never too overwhelming. They just say things like, “Good luck this weekend” or “We’re looking forward to the match” and then move on. That’s very different from Japan. And in Europe, how people react depends entirely on each match. But here, things feel more consistent.”

Another pronounced difference for Sakai the scale of the league. His French team was often transported by private jet, while elite clubs in Japan are huge operations, with masses of support staff. Auckland FC is well resourced by A-League standards but it’s still a different picture.

“It’s refreshing,” says Sakai. “Almost like going back in time. As football players, we’ve been spoiled too much before, but here we have to prepare [some] things ourselves, or carry bags for the team, which is good for personal growth. Veteran players here all do these things, so it’s normal.”

On the field Sakai has been a consistent, classy presence, a key element of the team that has only lost three matches. But it hasn’t been straightforward – in such a physical, high paced league – for the now 35-year-old.

“That’s why I need to use my head, my brain,” says Sakai. “I need to communicate with my teammates and anticipate each moment, each single situation. And I trust my body. I need to accept my body because I’m not 20 years old, so each day, each week, each month I need to think about what I can do - on the field, off the field, as captain. This is important.”

Sakai is careful with diet and nutrition and has enjoyed plenty of Japanese food here, nominating miso soup and natto (fermented soy beans) as his superfoods. But he is not fastidious, with the occasional snack as a treat and a beer or two after a match.

“I don’t want to stress for football,” says Sakai. “If I want to have a drink, I have a drink. This is good for my mental [state]. Not too much, just one or two glasses.”

Hiroki Sakai with two of his children. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

On Saturday night Sakai will play the 479th match of his professional club career, as Auckland FC face Melbourne Victory in the second leg of the A-League semi-final. The Black Knights will be favoured in front of an expectant home crowd but their 1-0 advantage is a slender one. As he stands in the tunnel, Sakai will again be nervous but this time for different reasons.

“I believe nervousness is actually important—it drives good performances,” says Sakai. “I work on creating routines and finding reasons why I absolutely cannot lose a match. The pressure is really important, otherwise you can’t actually enjoy the game. Now we are getting to the final stages, I hope players embrace the current situation, realizing that being able to feel pressure is a big privilege.”

