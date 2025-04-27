They were frustrated for a long time with Perth Glory goalkeeper Oli Sail superb in the first half.

But the breakthrough came just after the hour, direct from a Marlee Francois corner. It was the first time the Australian had found the net for the club and summed up Auckland’s season, as they have had so many goalscorers with different people popping up when needed.

They should have had two or three more, though Perth defended doggedly and the home side couldn’t nail their moments, with striker Max Mata particularly profligate.

But it’s hard to be too critical. It was an entertaining game and the Black Knights put on quite a show, even if it wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard.

Corica and his men have already achieved a bit of miracle and there could be a lot more to come. Just over six months ago they played the first match of their existence – in bright sunshine, in front of a capacity crowd – and eked out a 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar. No one knew where the season would go from there but it couldn’t have gone any better.

Though there is a long way to go from here, Auckland will be favourites for the A-League championship, especially as they will play the grand final at home, if they can progress from the legged semi-final next month.

They are on a long unbeaten streak – now at 14 – and have a strong defensive base and no lack of offensive options, though they haven’t been completely fluid over the last six weeks.

But they have time to tune up, with one more regular season match to go, and some pressure off before the finals start. It’s an ideal scenario.

Sunday was a weird contest. Auckland were determined to go for it, their intentions clear from the first few minutes with early chances to Mata and Logan Rogerson. They never really let up, with 28 shots across the match, though only five were on target.

Despite their pressure, at times it felt like Auckland would never score. Nando Pijnaker couldn’t scramble home from a free kick, then Louis Verstraete was denied from a similar scenario.

Sail managed a brilliant save from Mata, tipping his goalbound effort over the bar just before halftime, before the New Zealand striker had two more chances in a matter of minutes. But he was left crestfallen as one header was directed wide and another saved.

Auckland FC keeper Alex Paulsen was a spectator for most of the match.

The breakthrough, when it came in the 62nd minute, was spectacular, a thing of absolute beauty. The corner, taken from the left-hand side, was curled deliciously, hitting the right-hand post and going in.

Sail complained he was obstructed but he was simply deceived by the flight and whip, with technique that Diego Maradona – the king of such strikes – would have been proud of.

Auckland spurned more opportunities in the final half hour, while Corica took the chance to use his bench. It was disappointing there weren’t more goals but it didn’t really matter. This team have already created history, becoming just the second A-League team (after Western Sydney Wanderers) to win the Premiership in their inaugural campaign. Now it is all about the next steps.

Auckland FC 1 (Marlee Francois 62’)

Perth Glory 0

Halftime: 0-0