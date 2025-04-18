However Mt Smart (27,000 capacity) is Auckland’s home base and has become a cauldron for Steve Corica’s team, who have lost only once there, backed by passionate crowds. For a number of reasons it would be the club’s preference, especially from a high performance point of venue, with the pure aim of securing victory. Mt Smart is also steeped in football history, as the scene of the 1982 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Using the Penrose stadium would be consistent with precedent, with the Central Coast Mariners permitted to stage the 2024 grand final at their 20,000 capacity home.

But the biggest factor could be scheduling, as the Blues are booked to play the Waratahs at Eden Park on Saturday 31 May, leaving Friday or Sunday as alternatives. Both are theoretically possible though Friday would compromise the buildup, while Sunday could affect the television audience in Australia and is not seen as an ideal day for such an occasion. In terms of the possible home semi-final leg, Mt Smart has already been earmarked for that tie, which would happen on the weekend of May 24-25.

On the field, the cards are starting to fall nicely for Auckland FC, as they move closer to securing their first trophy. Since their 2-2 draw with Sydney FC last Saturday, one of their big rivals for the Premiers Plate has suffered two losses. Western United’s reverse to Western Sydney Wanderers last Sunday was always a possiblity but Thursday night produced one of the shocks of the season, as Brisbane tipped up John Aloisi’s team 2-1. It was the Roar’s first win at home in more than a year and a major setback to United’s hopes of overhauling the expansion team. Barring a crazy run of results, Western United can no longer catch Auckland FC, who were six points clear ahead of their clash with Melbourne Victory (Saturday 7pm) and also have a superior goal difference.

Auckland FC celebrate a goal by Neyder Moreno. Photo / Photosport

On a wider level, there are all kinds of permutations around the Premiers Plate. Auckland FC (47 points) can seal top spot with a win on Saturday, if Melbourne City (43 points) fall to Wanderers later that night. City are Auckland’s main threat though have the tougher run home, with games against Sydney FC and Adelaide after this weekend.

“All we have to do is just take care of our own business, one game at a time,” said Corica. “But if other teams help that’s obviously a bonus for us.”

Confidence remains high in the group, even if there have been some frustrations with a run of five draws in six games. But Auckland remain hard to beat, which puts them in good stead for what is to come, though Saturday’s game will be one of the biggest tests of the season so far. AAMI Park is a tough place to go and has been a graveyard for the Wellington Phoenix over the years, while the Victory have tons of late season experience.

“They have talented players up front and dangerous dribblers as well,” said Corica. “We have to be strong defensively but we can hurt them in areas as well.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.