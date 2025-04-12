When the dust settles, there will be satisfaction with most of the performance – in a high-pressure situation – which bodes well for the remainder of the season. However, the lack of a clinical edge was exposed again and there will be regrets about their failure to take advantage of Sydney’s weary squad, who had played an AFC Cup match in Singapore on Wednesday.

It maintains Auckland’s unbeaten streak – now 12 games – though their grip on top spot is increasingly tenuous. On 47 points, they are only four ahead of Melbourne City, with Western United (41) in action on Sunday against Western Sydney Wanderers. Saturday was only the fifth time this season that Auckland had conceded the first goal and they have yet to come back and win.

Coach Steve Corica made one change to the starting XI, with Cam Howieson replacing the injured Max Mata. Sydney’s opening goal was a stunner, a 20m tracer bullet from Segecic. It was perplexing that the 20-year-old was left in so much space – given his known threat – with four Auckland players in the vicinity but no one close enough. Segecic took full advantage, unleashing a beautifully hit shot that flew past Alex Paulsen.

If the first was brilliant, the second was even better. Marlee Francois, who otherwise had a good first half, lost the ball as he took a risk near his own area but the subsequent failure – again – to close down Segecic was telling, as he lashed home from over 25m, with the shot swerving wickedly past the goalkeeper.

Francis De Vries of Auckland celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. Photo / Photosport

The Auckland team, and their impressive contingent of travelling support, were shocked but the Black Knights, to their credit, responded quickly, with Rogerson’s goal. It came when Howieson threaded a pass for Francois, who created space for the shot, before an alert Rogerson tucked home the rebound. The visitors had plenty of promising moments in the first half but without forging too many clear-cut chances. Sydney did. Joe Lolley drew a good save from Paulsen, while Jordan Courtney-Perkins directed a header onto the far post from a corner.

Corica made two changes at the interval, with Callan Elliott introduced for Rogerson and Jake Brimmer replacing Howieson, as Auckland tried to lift. They threw numbers forward, increasing the pressure on the Sydney team as the game opened up. Felipe Gallegos went close – forcing a good near-post save – before Neyder Moreno was brought on for the last 30 minutes.

Then came a major turning point, with de Vries’ double intervention. The fullback had come up with a vital tackle to deny Lolley, before his crucial strike moments later, an angled half volley from a deep Sakai cross. A slight deflection helped but it was a well-struck shot and his reaction showed they wanted more.

Auckland had two gilt-edged chances in the final 10 minutes. Moreno teed up Brimmer but his shot from close range was improbably blocked, before the Colombian hit the post with a lofted half volley – after a brain fade from Sydney goalkeeper Harrison Devenish-Meares had presented an open net.

Auckland 2 (Logan Rogerson, Francis de Vries)

Sydney FC 2 (Adrian Segecic)

HT: 1-2