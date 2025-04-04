Former NZSAS commander Jamie Pennell, who has written a book about his time in the elite unit, recently spoke with Auckland FC's players. Photo / Supplied

“In his world as an SAS soldier it’s basically life and death,” said McFlynn. “So if you don’t stick to the game plan and you don’t trust your teammates and become complacent, you’re dead.

“Obviously, this is just sport but there are parallels. It’s about individually and collectively, what are you actually prepared to go through as a group. We have a big opportunity ahead of us and it all really comes down to what you’re prepared to sacrifice for yourself, for your teammates, the trust, the strategy and making sure you show up every day as the best version of yourself over the rest of the season.”

Despite the sometimes horrific nature of his job – Pennell was the commander of the SAS unit called in to deal with the deadly Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege in 2011, after heavily armed Taliban insurgents attacked the building – he emphasised their extensive training and strong bonds as a team meant they felt prepared for almost any outcome.

McFlynn said using Pennell was also about adding variety for the squad.

“Having external people can be beneficial,” said McFlynn. “We’ve been going since July 1st, so it gets to the point where the players might be tired of Steve’s [Corica’s] voice, Danny’s [Hay’s] voice, my voice. So having someone different come in to talk to them about these themes is useful.”

The timing was ideal, before the trip to Brisbane last weekend. It was the ultimate banana skin against a team who had enjoyed a mini-revival (three games unbeaten) and were desperate for their first home win in more than a year. There was also intense humidity, temperatures of more than 30C and a pitch affected by heavy rainfall and NRL and Super Rugby matches. The Roar had their chances but Auckland, as they have done so often this season, found a way to win, with Nando Pijnaker’s header and Hiroki Sakai’s superb finish on the counter-attack sealing the 2-0 victory.

Auckland FC's Dan Hall celebrates the goal of Hiroki Sakai (left) during their A-League match against Brisbane Roar last weekend. Photo / AAP Image / Dave Hunt / Photosport

The result, which stopped a run of three consecutive draws, was built on defence as the side claimed their first clean sheet since mid-February, with goalkeeper Alex Paulsen outstanding and the top-line back four restored. It was also a major boost, setting things up well for the final five games and cementing their favouritism for the top spot, though Corica insists the Premiers Plate is not on their mind.

“We are taking things week by week,” said Corica. “Until it is done, anything can happen. We are close but not close enough yet. We have some really important games coming up against teams that are going to be in the finals.”

Western Sydney Wanderers are formidable opposition. They have been on an impressive run – the most in-form team over the past two months – and haven’t lost since January 26, when Neyder Moreno’s injury-time goal claimed the points for Auckland in Sydney. They have the best attack in the league, with 49 goals, and threats from everywhere, which will make Auckland’s counter-attacking approach vital.

“They are a very good team with the ball,” said Corica. “We will make sure we are defensively strong and then there are areas we can exploit as well.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.