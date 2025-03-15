Two of Auckland FC star players joined Jason Pine in studio to chat the A-League season so far and whether they can win the whole competition. Video / Cameron Pitney

Auckland FC is enjoying the view from the top – and wants to make sure it stays that way.

As the A-League men’s competition enters the final stretch, the Black Knights remain comfortable on the summit, in what has been a remarkable run. Ahead of today’s round 20 clash with the Central Coast Mariners (5pm), they are six points clear of Western United, with a game in hand on the Victorian team.

Auckland have set the pace for almost the entire season. They were top after the second week – thanks to the last-gasp 1-0 win over Sydney FC in late October – and apart from a three-week period in January – have been there ever since. It’s an unusual situation for a brand new club and can be hard to maintain, physically and mentally.

But there has been no sign of a dip, with last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle extending their current unbeaten run to eight matches, improving on the club mark of seven set from the start of the season. The key is the internal standards – which remain high – along with the competition for places.

“The pressure is not so high,” said captain Hiroki Sakai, when asked about being ahead of the pack for so long. “Because the coach and [assistant coach] Danny [Hay] pressure us a lot. Our team is also very competitive always. Of course we want to be champions but we are only focussed on each game.”