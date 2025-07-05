Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Tearful Emma Raducanu hits out at AI line calling after Wimbledon exit

By Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the women's singles at Wimbledon after losing in a game of fine margins and close calls. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the women's singles at Wimbledon after losing in a game of fine margins and close calls. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A tearful Emma Raducanu bemoaned the inaccuracy of Wimbledon’s electronic line calling (ELC) after going down to a narrow defeat against top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu had queried a line call at one stage during the match, asking the chair umpire: “You saw it out as well, right?”

The call

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport