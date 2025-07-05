Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the women's singles at Wimbledon after losing in a game of fine margins and close calls. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the women's singles at Wimbledon after losing in a game of fine margins and close calls. Photo / Getty Images

A tearful Emma Raducanu bemoaned the inaccuracy of Wimbledon’s electronic line calling (ELC) after going down to a narrow defeat against top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu had queried a line call at one stage during the match, asking the chair umpire: “You saw it out as well, right?”

The call in question involved a Sabalenka first serve at 2-4, 15-0, which does look like it missed the line when you watch it back on TV.

The questionable serve earned a short sitting duck of a return from Raducanu, which Sabalenka then banged away with a forehand winner to move to 30-0. She eventually held serve in that game, which was an important stage in her comeback from an early deficit.

“That call was, like, for sure out,” said Raducanu in her press conference after the match. “It’s kind of disappointing, the tournament here, that the calls can be so wrong, but for the most part they’ve been okay. It’s just, like, I’ve had a few in my other matches, too, that have been very wrong. So yeah, I don’t know. Hopefully, they can fix that.”