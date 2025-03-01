The 4-4 thriller at Go Media Stadium came five weeks after both teams found the net once 90 minutes had been played in South Australia, the visitors in that encounter also leaving happier with Logan Rogerson rescuing a draw.

Both matches featured drama that extended well beyond the late theatrics, turning this already into one of the competition’s best rivalries. A third instalment in the playoffs should be on every fan’s wish list – and it’s quite clear that is where the two sides are heading.

Entering the round occupying the top two spots, Auckland were forced to settle for an eight-point while Adelaide slipped to third on goal difference.

With eight matches to come in the regular season, the Black Knights will hope this result proves a blip in their march to the Premier’s Plate, though the manner in which they collapsed will long sting.

Auckland twice built two-goal leads, holding that buffer after 15 minutes had been played in each half. Then, after two contentious penalties had allowed a dominant Adelaide to deservedly find level footing, Sakai seemed to have wrapped up victory with the latest late goal in a maiden campaign featuring many.

The visitors had other ideas, breaching the competition’s best defence for a fourth and decisive time.

“We’re disappointed to give away the lead as many times as we did – that’s not us,” veteran defender Tommy Smith told Sky Sport. “Right at the end as well, we know we should keep it tight and not concede the last goal, so that’s something we’re disappointed with.

“But it’s another game unbeaten to keep a decent run going and we just have to move on.”

That decent run looked headed for a fifth straight victory, triumphs including a revenge trip to Western United and a derby demolition of the Wellington Phoenix.

But Adelaide were the last team to deny Auckland all three points and two penalties from Zach Clough led to the spoils being shared, contact minimal but clear on both occasions.

“I can’t say too much at the risk of getting in trouble,” Smith said. “But I think you can see from the replays they’re really soft. There were decisions and free kicks we should’ve had in the middle of the pitch that weren’t given, and if he’s given the penalties he should give those.

“We just ask for a bit of consistency.”

Consistency has been a hallmark in the Black Knights’ inaugural season – albeit once that has now seen almost half the 17 goals conceded come in two home fixtures. But they have been beaten only twice in 18 matches and boast more than enough quality to overcome this setback and head confidently towards the finals.

Guillermo May has nothing but quality in his left boot and the Uruguayan added another goal to his ever-growing highlight reel, following a left-footed laser into the top corner with a bundled second from close range.

Appearing intent on dishing out a second straight thrashing, Auckland instead regressed as quickly as they had taken a two-goal lead, fortunate to concede only once in the remainder of the half.

Unsettled and vulnerable with passes regularly going astray, it felt like the halftime break arrived at the right time, and that feeling that enhanced seven minutes into the second spell.

The hosts’ third was all about the delivery of Francis De Vries, with Rogerson nodding in a curling corner to add another after scoring the club’s first hat-trick a week ago.

But these teams, it seems, are incapable of combining in straightforward outcomes and a VAR intervention was followed by the whistle of Daniel Elder as Clough twice beat Alex Paulsen from the spot.

That set the stage for the final fireworks, with the promise of more to come should these teams meet again.

Auckland FC 4 (Guillermo May 10′, 14′, Logan Rogerson 52′, Hiroki Sakai 90+2′)

Adelaide United 4 (Jordan Elsey 30′, Zach Clough 61′, 79′, Bart Vriends 90+8′)

HT: 2-1

This Super Rugby Pacific and NRL season promises fierce competition for fan attendance as the Blues and Warriors contend with the new team on the block.

Auckland FC has already set a high standard for live sport in Aotearoa, on and off the pitch - and they’re well aware of it.

After their ninth home game of their inaugural A-League season - a 6-1 derby victory over the Wellington Phoenix - Auckland FC have so far welcomed 159,043 fans to Go Media Stadium, an average of nearly 18,000 per match with three of those games being sellouts.

That statistic is particularly impressive, given football’s historical track record in New Zealand. In over 16 years, the Phoenix have sold out their home stadium just once, during last season’s A-League semifinal.

Prior to that, the largest crowds for a New Zealand football matches came during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup - where Eden Park thrice hosted matches exceeding attendances of more than 40,000.

The record for a men’s match came during the All Whites’ 2017 World Cup intercontinental play-off match against Peru in Wellington, albeit as a one-off affair.

In the 2024 Super Rugby season, the Blues’ average home attendance was less than 15,000, even as they ended a 21-year wait for a title. The Warriors, meanwhile, haven’t struggled to get bums on, seats selling out every home match last year - the first time any NRL side has achieved that feat.

So, how is this football club, in an oval-ball-preferred nation, exceeding expectations and striking the perfect balance between fandom and fun so early on?

The secret lies in their in-game entertainment, which offers an American-like fan experience. This season, matches have featured fireworks, flyovers, DJs, skydivers, a beach, and their ever-present giant inflatable slide on the north bank.

That matchday experience has also seen the creation and sustained presence of “The Port”, Auckland FC’s official supporters group.

“There’s no one silver bullet,” Auckland FC chief executive Nick Becker told the Herald. “But we’ve been playing some fantastic football and winning.

“Our core product is really strong. The kickoff time has been perfect, Saturdays at 5pm. The community really got around that [and] it’s really appealed to both our hardcore, the Port, and the families too.

“The Port has been immense and they bring that colour, that noise atmosphere along but I think what we’ve done in the family-fan zone has been fantastic. The queue for the slide is there from the moment we open the gates to when we are finished for the day.

“I think that has been a huge success.”

Becker told the Herald his events crew have had a major focus on making sure attending fans are rewarded for turning up, with an experience that can’t be matched by watching on television.

“It’s meant that parents are pretty relaxed about the fact they know if their kids are going to get bored, there’s other entertainment that they can go and do and engage with,” he explained.

While there have been suggestions that the Black Knights’ matchday experience is simply a manifestation of billionaire owner Bill Foley’s wealth, Becker asserts that the nature of sport as entertainment in 2025 means no expense should be spared in the quest to get fans into Go Media Stadium.

“We know that fans are seeking out live experiences and adding to the entertainment of football broadens our reach and helps bring visibility to the sport.”

Becker says executing this level of entertainment and experience is a must when it comes to ensuring business success - especially with Super Rugby Pacific and the NRL back in town.

“We’re not setting out to teach any lessons or anything like that but it’s looking at where sport is going now in live sport,” he said of his team’s competition.

“People still want to have that emotional connection which live sport delivers in spades, but you also want to have that entertainment value and something that is for the whole family.”

Competing with the title-winning Blues and Warriors for viewership won’t be a new feeling for the club.

“We’re competing across summer with things from the beach, through to the movies, through to festivals, through other things that are going on.

“It’s great value for money [coming to our games], cheaper than the movies.

Becker revealed this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash will be circus-themed with a 15m Ferris wheel as well as a Disneyland-esque teacups ride.

Auckland sit eight points clear at the top of the A-League ladder - a number that could extend to as much as 11 this Saturday if they overcome the second-placed Adelaide United.

When asking Logan Rogerson if an Auckland FC game is worth attending over a rugby or league match, he noted their playoff berth should be incentive enough.

“We’re doing well at the moment and hopefully we can be the first Kiwi team to win silverware,” Rogerson said.

“That’s a big enough reason to come down and support us on the weekends.”