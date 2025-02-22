Advertisement
Auckland FC
Auckland FC v Wellington Phoenix: Live updates from A-League's Kiwi derby

NZ Herald
Who will take out the third edition of the A-League Kiwi derby? What are the score predictions? What players will be key for each side? Video / Carson Bluck

Follow the action as Auckland FC and the Wellington Phoenix clash for a third time in Auckland.

The Auckland FC v Wellington Phoenix A-League Men’s derby rivalry will write its third chapter on Saturday in front of a sold-out Go Media Stadium.

The Phoenix, currently 10th on the A-League standings, will be hoping to earn some crucial points during their trip north.

However, Wellington’s task will be difficult as the hosts seek all three points - and a third-straight win over their local rivals - to help extend their lead at the top of the table.

