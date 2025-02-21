An 89th-minute blunder by Wellington’s import goalkeeper, Josh Oluwayemi, was the difference in the first clash in the capital. Auckland’s Jake Brimmer intercepted a short pass inside the penalty area and fired Auckland into a 1-0 lead. Luis Toomey added a second shortly after.

In Auckland a month later, an own goal from young Nix defender Isaac Hughes helped the Black Knights to a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Defender Nando Pijnaker headed in a second in the 70th to seal the deal, as Kosta Barbarouses scored a consolation goal.

Where is the third match? When is kickoff?

Nearly 27,000 fans are expected through the gates at Go Media Stadium for the third clash as organisers have once again opened up the north bank to accommodate more fans.

The number will break the regular-season attendance record which was set with 26,523 spectators when it hosted the derby in December.

The Auckland FC v Wellington Phoenix derby will kick off at 5pm on Saturday.

Current form

Whatever Wellington fans, staff and players might say or believe, Auckland FC have rightly earned their place five points clear at the top of the ladder. In 16 matches they’ve lost just twice, with nine clean sheets.

The Phoenix have had a less successful season with their young squad, having only won five times.

But when it comes to derbies, the current form of sides typically goes out the window.

The narrative was shown during last week’s Merseyside derby in the English Premier League, where top-placed Liverpool could only salvage a 2-2 draw with 14th-placed Everton.

Should the hosts show any glimpses of complacency, the Nix will draw on their experience, camaraderie, and resilience, to try to break down the seemingly unbeatable newcomers.

Logan Rogerson battles it out with Alex Rufer. Photo / Photosport

What the coaches are saying

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica believes the Wellington Phoenix will play in a way that belies their ladder position.

Corica’s men have won the first two derbies but the Aussie says the Nix will look to rattle the cages at Mount Smart.

“We won’t be changing too much. This is a very important game for us, we don’t take it lightly. It doesn’t matter where they are on the table, it’s a derby and we treat it with respect and we want to win.

“My main focus for our players is to make sure they’re ready because it’s going to be a big challenge. [The Phoenix] have lost the first two [derbies], so they’re going to really come out firing, especially here at our ground.

“They want to win one, and that’s our job to stop them.”

Meanwhile, Nix coach Giancarlo Italiano said they will need to tidy things up if they want to have a shot against the top side.

“For us, I think it’s more about mitigating and making sure we don’t make errors or give errors up that lead to big chances,” Italiano said.

“Apart from the transitional goal in the first game, we could have defended all the goals that we’ve conceded against Auckland.

“That might come down to ... a lack of experience or timing or a number of reasons, but I think the more the group plays together, the more they understand what’s required in the game model and so on.

“Those areas are starting to become minimal, and so I think if we can keep that side, we’ll be in the game for a large part.

“It’s just more about now us capitalising more on those final third entries.

“It’s not going to be a game where I think Auckland are going to give a lot of chances so it might be two-three big chances in the game and we’ve just got to make sure we finish those.”

Score predictions

Jason Pine: 1-0 Phoenix

Bonnie Jansen: 3-0 Auckland FC

Michael Burgess: 2-1 Auckland FC

Christopher Reive: 2-0 Auckland FC

Winston Aldworth: 2-1 Auckland FC (including a 98th-minute winner)

Alex Powell: 3-0 Auckland FC

How can I watch

You can watch Auckland FC v Wellington Phoenix live on Sky Sport 1 from 4pm.

The Herald will also have live score updates as well as a match report to follow after the final whistle.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.