“My family and I have really taken to Auckland. It is a beautiful city; we are all very settled and the support we have all received has been incredible. As for this team, they are fantastic. I love playing with them and running out in front of our fans – the love and support I have received from them is like nothing else,” says Sakai.

“I try not to look too far ahead, especially when there is still so much we can achieve over the next few months, but I just couldn’t image packing up and moving on at the end of the season.”

Auckland FC captain Hiroki Sakai with fans ahead of his contract extension announcement.

With 74 appearances for the Japanese national team, Sakai is the most high-profile of Auckland’s overseas imports and has been one of the stand-out players across the A-League.

The experienced 34-year-old has played in three Fifa World Cups and two Olympic Games. He’s one of eight Japanese players enjoying life in the A-League men’s competition, representing the largest group of overseas imports playing in the league.

“For all his quality he is a very humble guy,” says head coach Steve Corica. “He’s a great pro, a great influence on the younger guys and a player who is highly regarded by everyone at the club.

“On the pitch he’s just fantastic. He covers an incredible amount of ground and is technically very gifted. I think we all remember his last-man tackle against Melbourne Victory.

“Having Hiroki here for at least another season is great news for us and for the fans who enjoy seeing him perform every week.”

A seasoned European campaigner, Hiroki made 96 appearances at Hannover 96 in Germany’s Bundesliga and played over 145 matches for Olympique de Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

Fans can expect to next see him run out at Go Media in the derby against the Phoenix on Saturday, March 22. The match is expected to sell out with a limited numbers of tickets still available.