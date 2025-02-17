Auckland FC’s biggest star will call Go Media Stadium home for at least one more year.
Captain Hiroki Sakai has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the Black Knights until the end of the 25/26 season.
The Japanese right-back has become an integral part of the team - scoring one, assisting another, and at the heart of a defence that has kept nine clean sheets, conceding the fewest goals in the competition.
He is also responsible for forcing two very memorable own goals. The first, and the team’s very first, was in Auckland’s opening game against Brisbane Roar and the second, in the 2-1 home derby win against the Wellington based team.
Loving life in Auckland and with the team, Sakai said the decision to extend his contract was an easy one to make.