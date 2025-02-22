It was embarrassing for the proud club from the capital, who have fallen so far this season.

Colombian Neyder Moreno continued his golden run with a stunning hat trick, confirming his status as one of the buys of the season, while All White Logan Rogerson grabbed a brace.

There was a brief revival from the Phoenix early in the second half – as they scored one and went close to another - but it was far too late.

It was another impressive effort from Black Knights – who are an efficient, effective machine – but there are light years between these two clubs.

The match continued the theme of previous derbies, only worse. The Phoenix couldn’t handle the occasion in the first half – and were defensively fragile, when they needed to be resolute. Their young players struggled and the gamble of holding back captain Alex Rufer until halftime– who was coming back from illness – backfired badly.

It’s been an incredible turnaround. This time last year the Phoenix were top of the A-League, on a run almost unprecedented in their history, while Auckland had yet to sign a single player and were operating out of a small office in the central city.

Now Auckland is truly the capital of New Zealand Football – as pronounced by a banner in the Port section – while the Phoenix will need a major rebuilding job in the off season. Coach Giancarlo Italiano will come under scrutiny for his selection and the management of his squad but this hints at deeper issues.

With this victory, Auckland become the first team in A League history to win three derbies in a season, something that hadn’t been achieved in either the inter-Sydney or inter-Melbourne clashes.

For all that, Wellington had made a promising start. Nando Pijnaker was booked inside 98 seconds and Hideki Ishige demanded a brilliant save from Alex Paulsen from the resultant free kick. That aside, the first 15 minutes was cagey, mainly notable for some full blooded challenges from both teams.

But Auckland gradually began to gain control, with Wellington resorting to their familiar deep block. The first warning sign came when a Francis de Vries corner landed on the crossbar, with keeper Alby Kelly-Heald uncertain. Max Mata then had the ball in the net – ruled out for a foul - before Kosta Barbarouses went close, with a clever flick over the bar. From there, the carnage started.

The opening goal in the 31st minute was another beauty from Moreno, adding to the list from the talented Colombian, with a perfectly timed shot smashed through a crowd of bodies. But again, it was a poor concession, as Kelly-Heald couldn’t deal with a corner. May and Mata had attempts blocked, before Moreno’s thunderbolt.

Auckland FC's Neyder Moreno celebrates his goal against the Phoenix. Photo / Getty Images

The Phoenix needed a response – but it didn’t come. Instead there was more ineffectual defending in the box, leading to Moreno’s second five minutes later. Clever work released de Vries, whose cross fell free – with Moreno again the quickest to react.

The Yellow Fever section – that had provided great support – were stunned, while the Phoenix players trudged back to halfway. It soon got worse. The impressive Chico Geraldes couldn’t take a chance on the counter, before Auckland’s third, with more woeful defending.

Wellington seemed like passengers as the men in blue danced around, before an unmarked Rogerson nodded in a Gallegos cross. Italiano, head bowed, retreated behind the dugout.

Against the odds, there was a mini comeback from the Phoenix after halftime. Energetic youngster Luke Brooke-Smith finished off a smart move in the 49th minute, before some other chances, with Paulsen tipping over from Geraldes. But Moreno’s third – lashed from 20 metres - after the otherwise impressive Brooke-Smith gave the ball away in his own territory sealed the deal.

From there the match lost all shape; Auckland wanting more, Wellington seeking some pride. Rogerson added a spectacular fifth in the 80th minute, before Jesse Randall grabbed his first A League goal in stoppage time to complete a rare – and unforgettable -humiliation.

Auckland FC 6 (Neyder Moreno 31′, 35′, 60 Logan Rogerson 40′, 80′, Jesse Randall 90+3)

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Luke Brooke-Smith 49′)

Halftime: 3-0















