And Auckland stood up. They were fortunate though, with a late Sydney goal ruled out for offside, after a prolonged check, before the injury time drama, with defender Nando Pijnaker forcing the ball home from three metres after a goal-mouth melee.

It was a deserved winner after Auckland had dominated the match, creating numerous chances, but unable to find the moment of quality when it mattered.

But they showed heart and spirit to keep going, before the incredible finale.

It prompted scenes of joy at Mt Smart that reminded of the Warriors in their pomp and signals good times ahead.

The result means Auckland FC are top of the A-League table and sets up next Saturday’s derby in Wellington perfectly.

There wasn’t a poor performer among the home side, though midfielder Louis Verstraete was a standout again.

The crowd was smaller, around 15,000 – but the atmosphere was just as good. The fanatical fans in the Port seemed to be even louder than last week, especially as the game was on a knife edge throughout.

Coach Steve Corica made one change, with All Whites midfielder Cameron Howieson given his first start and Jake Brimmer dropping to the bench.

From the start, the match was vastly different to last week. There was niggle, there was intensity and there was much more quality from the opposition. Sydney had a good chance within three minutes, as the home defenders were on their toes. The visitors displayed their tidy passing game, and a sharp press and Auckland took some time to adjust. But once they did, they dominated the first period, with inroads down both flanks.

The only thing missing was the final moment of quality, whether a pass or a finish, though the intent couldn’t be questioned.

The best chance fell to Logan Rogerson, who was released by Verstraete but couldn’t beat Andrew Redmayne.

Rogerson then lifted a more difficult chance over the bar, while Guillermo May had two chances.

Liam Gillion got free – but chose to shoot instead of an early cross while Howieson was blocked from close range, after smart work in the area.

Sydney’s best first-half chance fell to early substitute Patrick Wood, who blazed over.

Auckland should have got ahead after 55 minutes but the livewire Gillion volleyed onto the crossbar from close range. It was a difficult chance but superb skill, after a lovely pass from Felipe Gallegos. Gillion’s pace was unsettling Sydney, who resorted to some crude fouls. Things got spicy in the final 15 minutes – with some pushing and shoving – as tempers started to fray. The second half was generally tighter – with less clear opportunities – despite space opening up before Sydney looked to have grabbed a killer goal in the 83rd minute.

Paulsen, who had barely been employed throughout the match – aside from clearing up a short back pass – had made a strong save from Jordan Courthey-Perkins but Auckland failed to deal with the resulting corner. After some pinball in the area, Hayden Matthews deflected a shot into the net. But, after a long VAR check, the goal was chalked off, prompting a huge roar. That was a big reprieve and Auckland made the most of it. After winning a late corner, they poured numbers into the box, before Pijnaker managed the most important backheel of his corner, with his shot from three yards squeezing under Redmayne and over the line.

Auckland FC 1 (Nando Pijnaker 90+7)

Sydney 0

Halftime 0-0



