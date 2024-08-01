And the former soldier – who was awarded New Zealand’s second-highest bravery award for his actions during the battle – has also described a teammate’s miracle survival after a Taliban attacker detonated a suicide vest just metres from him.
In his new book, Serviceman J: The Untold Story of an NZSAS Soldier, ex-commander Jamie Pennell has revealed never-before-released details of the high-profile attack launched by nine Taliban insurgents armed with assault rifles, machine guns, RPGs and wearing explosive suicide vests.
Twelve people – including hotel staff and security – were killed before the Taliban attackers were either shot or blew themselves up.
“Had it not been for the fact that the rails around the balcony had reinforced on concrete slabs on the inside of them, we wouldn’t have made it out alive,” wrote Pennell – who was known as Serviceman J to protect his privacy when his bravery award was revealed – in his book.
“I thought, I hope to god they’re not going to shoot the fifty-cals [weapons that fire armour-piercing 50-calibre bullets], because if they are, we’re gone.
“Looking up at the wall, I could see chips coming off the concrete and feel the vibrations of the rounds hitting the other side of the concrete railings. This went on for a while.
“I got on the radio and said, ‘Someone needs to tell these guys to stop firing or we’re going to f****** die here. F****** do something about it.”
Two New Zealand SAS troopers were injured in the raid – during which a foreign photographer took photos of both Victoria Cross winner Willie Apiata and Pennell - that were published in numerous countries.
Pennell wrote in his memoir that before being mistakenly targeted by friendly fire, he witnessed a terrorist detonate his suicide vest in front of him as the group tried to clear the hotel’s roof.
“Boom! These guys thought they were tough, but when it came down to it they weren’t even prepared to fight,” he states in Serviceman J.
“They’d been through and killed a whole lot of innocent civilians, then got on top of the roof, and now that the playing field was suddenly evened out, they blew themselves up.”
One of Pennell’s colleagues was later lucky to escape with his life after the SAS unit was sent to neutralise the final Taliban terrorist who was holed up in a hotel room.
The trooper kicked the door in before a “massive explosion” occurred and “everyone disappeared in a thick cloud of dust”.
Pennell then heard someone say “Man down”.
“I could see the guy who’d kicked the door was on his arse, slumped up against the wall,” he wrote in Serviceman J.
“He was a big guy – about 100 kilos without his body armour on.”
The hotel was also hosting a wedding when the deadly attack was launched.
Pennell watched live footage as the attack unfolded before arriving on the scene with his team.
“I could see the terrorists up on the roof shooting down to the ground, where the ASNF [Afghan National Security Forces] were in a cordon position surrounding the building itself,” he wrote in Serviceman J.
“Believe it or not, this sort of gun battle wasn’t especially unusual or worrying. The worrying part was the fact that a lot of the rounds and rockets the terrorists were firing from the roof were landing in the surrounding neighbourhood, meaning the lives of innocent people and their families were in danger.”
By the time the New Zealanders had arrived to back up local forces, the Taliban attackers had laid IEDs – featuring grenades and tripwires – through the hotel.
“The comms we were getting through one of our operators said they were going to pull people out of the rooms, take them to the roof and cut their heads off, before throwing them off the roof of the building,” Pennell wrote.
“He’d got shrapnel up his back, and in his legs and arms, and he was semi-concussed, but when I asked if he was all right he just said, ‘Yeah, yeah. Yep’,” Pennell wrote in Serviceman J.
Askin was later shot “through the head” around the time the unit was taking friendly fire.
“When he turned round, I could see that his head was pissing with blood, and his ear was hanging off a bit. I checked the wound. ‘It’s gone in and out, man,’ I said. ‘I think it’s gone through the side of your head’.”
“He was relentless. He went face to face, stood his ground and shot a terrorist.
“Then he got blown up by a grenade and got shrapnel in the back, but when he was asked if he wanted to leave, he said no. He wanted to stay with it.
“Semi-concussed, he led the group up the northern and southern stairwells, did his job and got shot through the side of the head, but still wanted to stay on until I told him he’d had enough and had to go.”
Pennell completed five deployments in Afghanistan with the SAS.