Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Crime

'Cowboys': Inside the SAS battle that saw Kiwis testify against Australians

12 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

They call it the Anzac brotherhood. Yet for almost three decades, New Zealand and Australia hadn't occupied the same battlefield. When they did it was in East Timor in 1999 - and our NZ Special

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.