“We urge them and anyone else who might know what happened to do the right thing and talk to somebody, whether it’s police or someone who can notify us on their behalf.“
Anyone with information should call 105, quoting file number 210816/2825. They could also call Crimestoppers anonymously on0800 555 111.
In a Facebook post, Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley said the baby’s release meant “we can as a community finally give her a loving send off”.
“And each person I’ve asked to help has said yes ... the love, the generosity, I keep crying.
“We have a church, thank you, St Peter’s Onehunga, we have undertakers, thank you, Tipenes Funeral, we have a choir, thank you, Seumanu Simon Matafai, we have a burial plot, thank you, Auckland Council cemeteries and we have a beautiful woven casket.”
“We don’t need to ask for any public donations if you want to come all I ask is to bring a plate.”
Auckland Gospel Choir director, who will be singing at the funeral, Seumanu Simon Matafai, said they will be singing Te Kaha o te Atua and He Honore at the funeral for baby Anahera.
“[They are] prayers for peace and blessings.
“I thought that those two would be appropriate and maybe Samoan, because a lot of us are Samoan as well and bring some of the Pacific, the Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.”
He also said Stand by Me is expected to close out the ceremony, an Ode to the community that has tried to fight for justice and fair burial for baby Anahera.