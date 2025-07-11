The community planned to hold a service for Baby Anahera on August 16, four years since she was found, he said.

No matter how much time had passed, he wanted to reiterate to the family police wanted “to help resolve this for the baby and her family”.

“It’s not too late for the baby’s mother or someone within her immediate circle of family or friends to come forward.

“We urge them and anyone else who might know what happened to do the right thing and talk to somebody, whether it’s police or someone who can notify us on their behalf.“

Anyone with information should call 105, quoting file number 210816/2825. They could also call Crimestoppers anonymously on0800 555 111.

Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley said a burial plot, casket and church have all been confirmed. Photo / Supplied

In a Facebook post, Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley said the baby’s release meant “we can as a community finally give her a loving send off”.

“And each person I’ve asked to help has said yes ... the love, the generosity, I keep crying.

“We have a church, thank you, St Peter’s Onehunga, we have undertakers, thank you, Tipenes Funeral, we have a choir, thank you, Seumanu Simon Matafai, we have a burial plot, thank you, Auckland Council cemeteries and we have a beautiful woven casket.”

“We don’t need to ask for any public donations if you want to come all I ask is to bring a plate.”

Auckland Gospel Choir director Seumanu Simon Matafai said they will be singing 'Te Kaha o te Atua' and 'He Honore' at the funeral for baby Anahera.

“[They are] prayers for peace and blessings.

“I thought that those two would be appropriate and maybe Samoan, because a lot of us are Samoan as well and bring some of the Pacific, the Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.”

The newborn's body was found at Visy recycling facility on Victoria Rd, Onehunga, in August 2021. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He also said Stand by Me is expected to close out the ceremony, an Ode to the community that has tried to fight for justice and fair burial for baby Anahera.

“We are all aunties, parents, grandparents, and so it’s really touching, you know, in terms of pouring out the love and care and the honour and the respect.

“Even though she’s already gone to Heaven, we will be seeing her off properly, and it shows our sense of community in these uncertain times.”