Willie Apiata promoted to Defence Force Special Representative, Honorary Warrant Officer

Victoria Cross recipient Willia Apiata has been promoted to a higher military rank and has been given a new role in the Defence Force.

At a ceremony at the Papakura Military Camp, Apiata was promoted to Honorary Warrant Officer Class One and was appointed as Special Representative to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

Apiata was awarded the Victoria Cross in 2007 for bravery under fire while serving in Afghanistan. In 2004, Apiata rescued a wounded comrade during a night attack on his Special Air Service (SAS) patrol. The Victoria Cross is the highest gallantry honour for members of the NZDF.

Apiata ended his full-time military service in 2011 but remained a member of the New Zealand Army Reserve Forces.

His family attended the ceremony in Papakura today, as well as the outgoing Chief of the Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short.

Apiata is the first person to work as a Special Representative to the NZDF.

The role will involve “work across international, New Zealand and Defence Force activities to contribute to the mana of the NZDF,” a spokesman said.

It would also enable the NZDF to “provide enduring support and care to Apiata and any future recipients of the Victoria Cross,” the spokesman said.

New Zealand’s only living recipient of the Victoria Cross, Willie Apiata, has been appointed a Special Representative to the New Zealand Defence Force and promoted to Honorary Warrant Officer Class One. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

Apiata said it was a privilege to be appointed to the role.

“This sets a path not just for me, but for those who might be awarded the Victoria Cross in the future,” he said.

“It is a great honour to be awarded the Victoria Cross and it comes with much pressure on the recipient.

“As a recipient of the Victoria Cross, I represent the NZDF every day and this appointment formally recognises that relationship. It is a privilege to be appointed to this new role.”

As part of the ceremony, Apiata's jacket, which was embellished with his old rank, was removed and he was presented with a new jacket with his new rank by the Warrant Officer of the Defence Force Mark Mortiboy and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

The Chief of Army, Major General John Boswell, said Apiata’s appointment and promotion were a mark of his mana.

“Promotion to Honorary Warrant Officer rank is a first for the NZDF and this is a reflection of the mark of the man. He is a humble Kiwi, who every day lives the values of the Defence Force,” Boswell said.

“He will pass on his knowledge and experience to our new recruits and to our new leaders as a coach and mentor, to help create a better culture and a better ethos for the NZDF.”

Apiata donated his Victoria Cross to the NZSAS Trust in 2008 to ensure the medal would be protected for future generations.



















