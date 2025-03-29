“He was on a one-year deal,” said McFlynn. “He hasn’t signed any paperwork yet, but we’ve agreed everything verbally for him to stay at the club.”

Logan Rogerson has been a key element of the Auckland FC squad. Photo / Photosport

The only players not confirmed yet for next season are Colombian import Neyder Moreno, promising midfielder Luis Toomey and striker Max Mata. Moreno was a late arrival and took a while to gain match fitness. He missed the first two games and was a substitute for the next five matches but has been a revelation, with a lot of crucial strikes among his seven-goal haul, along with two assists.

“With Neyder, it’s twofold,” said McFlynn. “There was obviously his family situation, he’d never played outside of Colombia before so it was a big move. But he’s really enjoying it here. He loves it, so we need to have that conversation with him, if he actually wants to stay first and foremost. Then obviously from our point of view, he’s done a fantastic job for us.”

McFlynn expects to start discussions with Moreno and his management in early April. Mata is on loan from Shrewsbury, with a year left on his contract at the League One club. His future depends on whether the two organisations can agree on a transfer fee, or if the 24-year-old has a second loan spell.

“The discussion has to be more around his club and what they’re expecting,” said McFlynn.

Hiroki Sakai congratulates Neyder Moreno for his goal against the Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

One player who won’t be continuing is goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, currently on loan from English Premier League outfit Bournemouth AFC, which will open the door for fellow stopper Michael Woud, who was the first player signed by the club but has yet to feature in a competitive match, due to Paulsen’s presence.

“The way Michael has conducted himself and the way he’s handled himself, with Alex Paulsen coming in on loan has been exemplary across the whole group,” said McFLynn. “He’s been fantastic. His attitude’s been amazing. We told Michael it was going to be a one-year loan deal for Alex. We told Alex it was a one-year loan deal and he was going back after that. So culturally, we can’t go back on that now and we need to give Michael the opportunity, which he deserves. And with Alex, it’s been an absolute pleasure working with him day in and day out and helping him on his journey.”

The squad flew to Brisbane on Friday, signalling a change to travel arrangements. Instead of arriving one day before the match, the team will now have extra time on the ground to help optimise performance.