The new club turned Go Media Stadium Mount Smart into a circus where spectators enjoyed teacup rides, carnival games and snacks.

Before the weekend, Auckland FC had already set a high standard for live sport in Aotearoa. Their American-like fan experience this season has featured fireworks, flyovers, DJs, skydivers, a beach and their ever-present giant inflatable slide on the north bank.

But on Saturday, that slide was no longer the most popular activity among fans, as queues for the circular ride were constant from gates open to full-time.

As the match kicked off, I settled into my open-air carriage, eager to witness the high-stakes action on the pitch.

With the hosts having the chance to go an unprecedented 10 points clear at the top of the transtasman competition, and the visiting Aussies focused on closing the gap, the atmosphere was electric.

To avoid any motion sickness, I kept my head still and my eyes fixed on the pitch as Auckland FC attacked towards my end.

Bonnie Jansen watches Auckland FC's match from the 15m Ferris wheel. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The scenes below highlighted how hard it is to be bored at an Auckland FC match. Whether you’re a young fan exploring every activity in the family zone or a diehard supporter cheering on Guillermo May as he attempts another wonder strike, there’s something for everyone.

It didn’t take long for May to convert one of his impressive strikes, and it was incredible to be in my seat for that moment.

As a reporter, it was difficult to maintain the neutrality you’re supposed to have when he scored in the 10th minute. I jumped up and fist-pumped the air. Careful not to smack my head on the low ceiling, I emulated what supporter group ‘The Port’, were doing at the other end of the pitch.

I quickly sat back down as my carriage began to swing, remembering that standing was naturally not allowed for safety reasons.

Four minutes later, when May scored again, I suddenly realised: “Auckland actually could win this league.”

Adelaide’s first-half goal at the south end barely elicited any reaction from me or the 16,709 fans in attendance – there was an overwhelming confidence that Auckland would get the job done.

At halftime, fans flocked to the line for the Ferris wheel. “Sorry, kids,” I muttered under my breath, as I was locked in and wasn’t prepared to give up my ideal view.

There was no better vantage point for the contentious second half. Two penalties and a goal in the 98th minute all took place at the Ferris wheel end.

Auckland FC have provided fans a range of entertainment. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

However, the unfortunate rotating of the wheel meant my view of the fouls in the box didn’t qualify me to have an opinion. Being lower to the ground during both incidents, I was unable to see if Auckland FC were hard done by with those calls.

Nevertheless, it was interesting to see a new perspective of how star goalkeeper Alex Paulsen sets up for a penalty kick. Turning his back to the spot, he faces the net, looks down, breathes and possibly prays before turning back and facing the opposition kicker.

Sadly, Paulsen wasn’t at his best – unable to block either strike.

At 3-3, a showdown was reset.

The players, staff, fans and myself were sure Auckland had won it when skipper Hiroki Sakai scored in injury time. I naughtily disobeyed the ride’s rules on accident once again jumping up and cheering.

Even the ride’s operators were sure it was all over as they ushered me and the other fans off the wheel beginning to pack up for the day.

I must say I was relieved to be back on steady ground.

I headed up to the top of the north bank, ready for a quick exit at fulltime. Enjoying the remaining seven minutes, I soaked in the atmosphere as the sun set over Go Media Stadium and its eye-catching Ferris wheel.

I was in awe of what this club had achieved.

However, the excitement was abruptly wiped away when Auckland FC shockingly couldn’t close out the game. The visitors fought until the death – just as Auckland did in Adelaide six weeks prior – and clinched a scrappy equaliser in the 98th minute.

The 4-all result meant Auckland FC stayed eight points clear. With eight games left in the regular season, the Black Knights can almost put one hand on the Premier’s Plate.

And with three home games remaining before the playoffs, one can only wonder what lengths Auckland FC will go to offer more thrilling in-game entertainment Auckland FC will offer.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.