'Let's make history': Inside the dressing room with Auckland FC

Herald football writer Michael Burgess spent two days in camp with Auckland FC on their first trip to Australia this season. From the pre-match dinner and tactical meetings to the video sessions and tense final moments in the dressing room before kickoff, this is the inside story of life with New Zealand’s newest professional sports franchise.

As the huddle forms, Auckland FC coach Steve Corica asks for quiet. The 51-year-old has been surrounded by football all his life – but there is an extra edge today. Corica is back in Sydney, where he spent almost two decades as a player and coach, and in a few minutes his new team will take the field. The Black Knights have been the surprise early success story of the league. They built a good squad – thanks to savvy recruitment and the deep resources of two billionaire owners – but no one expected anything quite like this. After three successive wins, there’s a chance for more history and Corica pauses before starting to speak.

”Let’s get together, nice and tight, together,” he says. “That’s what we have got to do today; work hard for each other. We relax now, but the whole 90, 95 minutes we have to work our arses off – what you have been doing for the first three games which has got us here right now.”

His players – drawn from Christchurch to Colombia – listen intently, as he outlines the recipe.

”With the ball, manage the game,” he continues. “Keep the ball – if we have to play quickly, we play quickly. If we need to keep it, we keep it, with the centre backs and the two sixes always looking for the ball. Don’t go back all the time; be brave, play forward, make forward runs, find the pockets. And execute; it’s about taking your opportunities when they come along.”

Corica has only been talking for 40 seconds but the energy in the room is palpable. It’s not quite Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday, but he certainly gets a strong response.

”Are we clear?” Corica continues: “We do all that, you can make history today. Four wins in a row, four clean sheets. There is not much of a crowd out there, so you need to drive the tempo, you need to drive each other, to f***ing win this game. Come on!”

The huddle breaks – with hugs and high fives – before players head out to battle.

”Our day, boys, this is our day,” says vice-captain Jake Brimmer, clapping his hands.

The departure

It’s just before 11am, the day before the Sunday match, as the team gather at the Qantas check in area. Midfielder Cam Howieson is collecting passports, while others assist with luggage. It was an early start, reporting for a 9am training session at Mt Smart before heading to the terminal.

”We wanted to minimise time at the airport,” explains one staff member. “And anyway, getting footballers together can be like herding cats.”

Corica and his coaches are already in the Qantas lounge, with the usual banter as other staff arrive. A card game starts among some players, while others relax or enjoy an early lunch. Vice-captain Tommy Smith, who made his debut for Ipswich FC way back in 2008, collects ticket requests for family and friends. The coffee stand is busy, with Belgian midfielder Louis Verstraete holding court with the barista.

”This is really different for me,” he says. “The longest trip I had in Belgium was maybe two hours on the bus.”

The 25-year-old, a standout thus far, is an example of the thorough recruitment, with director of football Terry McFlynn revealing they looked at “30-40 candidates” in his position before settling on the Belgian.

”We wanted good people, as well as good footballers,” says McFlynn.

The flight

QF144 is completely full, with the players scattered across the plane. Left fullback Francis de Vries, one of the tallest players in the squad is jammed into a middle seat, as is assistant coach Danny Hay and fellow tall timber Nando Pijnaker.

”It’s different, the Kiwi culture,” observes captain Hiroki Sakai. “In Japan, the young players would always be given the middle [seats].”

Sakai, who is a legend in the Asian country and has appeared in three World Cups, narrowly avoids a shower of Sprite Zero, as a stocky passenger behind him hurriedly opens a large bottle. This Herald writer – and the Auckland FC communications manager – are not so lucky.

Former All Whites goalkeeper Michael Woud, at 1.96m, has his legs stretched across the aisle during a poker game with some teammates, while Colombian import Neyder Moreno watches a documentary on the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Uruguayan striker Guillermo May had made for a conspicuous sight as he wandered through Auckland Airport, clutching his gourd of maté tea, along with assorted equipment, including the metallic straw. It’s a popular drink in the south of Latin America, particularly Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

”I didn’t take it to Wellington [for the last trip] and I didn’t feel right,” says May. “For footballers … we love it.”

The pre-match dinner

After some free time the day before the match, the squad meet at 5.30pm in the team room of their Eastern Suburbs hotel, a few kilometres from Bondi beach. It’s a relaxed affair, with a copious buffet, though desserts are limited to fruit and yoghurt.

Sakai, enjoying an entree of mushroom soup, sits with a group of younger teammates. They are discussing the merits of Eden Hazard, before turning to ask Sakai if he ever faced the Lille, Chelsea and Belgian legend.

”Yes – four times,” he smiles, as they look on in awe.

A post-dinner stretching session is led by Hamish Barton, a former provincial cricketer and White Ferns coach turned mental-performance guru.

”Make sure you do it right,” instructs Barton. “It’s very important after a flight.”

The players stretch pre-match. Photo / Michael Burgess

Although glued to an A-League game on the big screen, they diligently complete the tasks, with bands and foam rollers.

”Be mindful, be present,” says Barton. “Do everything with intent.”

From there most of the players head to their rooms to relax. Captain Sakai has his own space, while the rest of the squad share. Roommates are carefully chosen. Some are old mates – like Howieson and Logan Rogerson or Paulsen and Liam Gillion, others new accquintances (Dan Hall and Louis Verstraete, or May and youngster Finn McKinley). But generally no one is paired with a potential competitor for the same position, for obvious reasons.

Match day

Players congregate for breakfast from 8am. Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen offers a cheery hello, while Howieson and winger Logan Rogerson join a booth. The trio of South Americans – Uruguayan May, Chilean Felipe Gallegos and Colombian Moreno – sit together, joined by Barton who is fluent in Spanish after a period living in Argentina.

As he chooses cereal and fruit, Gallegos admits the relocation to Auckland hasn’t been straightforward, especially with three kids, though he is used to change, having played in Germany, Spain, Greece and Mexico as well as his homeland across his career.

”As a footballer you have to adapt,” says the 32-year-old. “That’s the life.”

I talk with Moreno, recalling a previous trip to Colombia 20 years ago and the wonderful variety of food and juices, along with the infectious zest for life of the locals.

”I’m glad you had a good experience,” he says. “People have negative impressions … because of [Pablo] Escobar and all the problems.”

At midday, the squad gather for a team walk, past busy cafes and curious onlookers. They stop for a one-touch volley contest on a small piece of grass surrounded by trees and parked cars – with Gallegos the winner – before heading back for a pre-lunch video session taken by Corica. Focus starts to change.

”Let’s make sure everyone is switched on and ready, everyone knows their job for what is ahead,” says the energetic Australian.

Using clips from previous games, he goes through various scenarios, in and out of possession.

”Be patient, work them to one side, bounce them. You will always have something to come back on the opposite side of the field.”

Team meeting discussing set pieces. Photo / Michael Burgess

Corica lists various alternatives – “once you are on the pitch you decide what is the best option” – before reminding the team of Macarthur’s strengths and weaknesses.

”If it is not on to go forward, come back out through our central midfielders who will be free, keep recycling the ball and the chances will come,” says Corica. “When we get opportunities today, we bury them.”

His talk, detailed but succinct, finishes after 12 minutes – “I’ve been a player,” Corica later tells the Herald. “It’s just the key points, you don’t need to overload them” – before lunch at 12.45pm, with sushi, salads, vegetables, chicken, salmon, plain pasta and sauce among the staples.

Assistant coach and former All Whites mentor Hay oversees the final video session, covering set pieces. There’s one clip from the English Premier League – “we pinched an idea from Bournemouth” – while Hay offers encouragement to young winger Gillion, who has made an eye-catching transition from domestic football.

”If you get a chance you can rinse him, absolutely,” says Hay. “It’s up to your decision-making.”

He discusses the importance of good delivery and outlines the various Macarthur threats. Head of performance Elias Boukarim has a warning about the potential heat, suggesting a quick ice bath at the stadium to keep core temperatures down.

Players file onto the bus, most wearing headphones. Physiotherapist Bede Christey, who has previously worked for the Crusaders and Melbourne Rebels, sums up the excitement on the journey: “I love it when you arrive at a stadium ... that feeling”. Barton recounts a tale of meeting Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, which prompts Corica to recall duelling with the Argentinean legend during a qualification playoff for the 1994 Fifa World Cup.

Pre-match - Inside the dressing room

The dressing room is a hive of activity. Players wander between adjacent rooms for strapping and massage, while others go pitch side. A poster declares – We are brave. We are respectful. We do the Mahi. We have fun – and personalised photos frame each locker. The central table is laden with energy drinks, water, date balls, snacks, supplements and bananas. On the wall, a whiteboard displays tactical formations while the team analyst pins profiles of the Macarthur starting XI on another board, with notes on each player.

De Vries, who spent five years in Swedish football, emerges from the ice bath – “You’re right – it is friggin’ cold” – while May prepares a coffee. Centre backs Dan Hall and Pijnaker are deep in conversation. The volume gets louder, as Sweet Disposition by the Temper Trap belts out.

Across the corridor, Boukarim oversees dynamic stretching, before the players hit their individual routines. Hall rides a stationary bike, Paulsen uses the foam roller and Sakai, Howieson and Smith complete slow stretches while watching the finale of the Phoenix game.

May, Gallegos and Moreno catch the eye, doing juggles and tricks in one corner, with the Uruguayan holding his coffee as he does it. Despite the pressure of the impending occasion, it’s an expression of pure joy, like kids in a playground.

”For me, football is that: enjoying it,” explained May later. “I have practiced football since I was a little kid and I play because I like being with the ball. We have the South American culture – always with the ball. Of course, you need to work hard and be professional during the week, but before the game, juggling, having fun is important. It’s also to feel one with the ball, to feel better with the touches, control, passing.”

After 10 minutes, all the players pair off for resistance work.

”Switch on boys,” says Boukarim. “Everything serves a purpose.”

One player is told off for glancing at the television – “full focus on the front please” – as brows drip with sweat.

Back in the dressing room, final strapping is applied, boots are laced up and GPS vests are on, before the players head onto the Allianz Stadium field for a warm-up. The routines look focused and sharp, as Corica, an institution in these parts, is greeted by security guards – “Hi Bimbi, how are you mate?”

In the grandstand a fan proudly displays a Uruguayan flag. “I have to support Guillermo – he was a good player back home.”

Hiroki Sakai in the gym. Photo / Michael Burgess

The players, in blue pre-match shirts, file back down the tunnel.

”Great standard in the warm-up – love that”, hollers Smith. “Beware of the pitch – it’s obviously dry and sticky”

Fellow centre back Pijnaker warns his teammates to conserve energy in the muggy conditions – “Pace yourself” – while Sakai checks in with Rogerson to discuss their pressing approach.

McFlynn walks around, handing out glucose gummies. Some players sit quietly in their booth, others can’t stay still. Nerves, excitement and anticipation are tangible. Strong beats – Take it off by Fisher, Stumbling In by Cyril – reverberate around the room.

At 4.04pm, Corica enters. He makes a final point with some individuals, including Hall, Gillion and Moreno – before calling the team together. His talk lasts barely a minute but is impassioned and inspirational.

”History, boys – let’s make history,” says one player as they break off, while Brimmer is fired up. “Hey boys, let’s f***ing go for this.”

The match

Auckland FC make a nervy start but quickly settle. There are chances at both ends – with Paulsen producing a fine stop – before May makes his mark, with an unerring dispatch after a sharp counter-attack, followed by an emphatic celebration.

”The feeling after scoring a goal is one of the best of life,” he admits later.

Felipe Gallegos of Auckland FC and Frans Deli of the Bulls challenge for the ball. Photo / Photosport

Macarthur captain Valere Germain misses a stone-cold opportunity – heading wide from four metres. There’s confidence at the interval but it becomes a battle, with Corica admitting it was “probably our worst second half so far”.

The effects of the heat and a two-week layoff are compounded by an inability to retain possession. But the spirit never wavers and Macarthur are mostly kept at arm’s length. After six minutes of added time, the Black Knights can finally celebrate, setting two more records for a new club.

Post match

A sense of satisfaction and relief permeates the air. Corica is happy, especially with the togetherness they showed.

”It wasn’t easy out there – not at all.”

Once all the players are back – after warm downs and time with fans – the music starts, with a decidedly different flavour. Fleetwood Mac classic Dreams, from 1977. Tainted Love by Soft Cell. More Than a Woman from the Bee Gees. No one seems to mind.

A few players joke with chief executive Nick Becker – “Hey, we will have to continue the tradition” – after he put his credit card behind the bar following their previous away win in Wellington.”

Becker quickly deflects: “I’ll be going on a lot of these trips … I can’t do that every time.”

No one is getting carried away though, as Sakai sums up the sentiment.

”It is amazing, but it’s just four games,” says the 34-year-old. “If we want to be champions we have to stay humble and improve our performance. Because today, to be honest, Macarthur was better.”

Pijnaker, who struggled with cramp after five years of playing in European winters, agreed.

”We would love to play pretty football and win, but that’s not always possible,” said Pijnaker. “We are a brand-new team.”

Dinner is a relaxed affair, with a few treats at the buffet, including burgers and French fries. Some players head out on the town, while a few enjoy a quiet drink at the hotel bar. Before that, in his final address, Corica thanks the group for their application and commitment over the past week.

”Well done, boys – you should be proud of yourselves,” he says. “Enjoy the night, enjoy some time with your families … then we go again next week!”

