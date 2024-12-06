Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

'Let's make history': Inside the dressing room with Auckland FC

Michael Burgess
By
Specialist Multimedia Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Herald football writer Michael Burgess spent two days in camp with Auckland FC on their first trip to Australia this season. From the pre-match dinner and tactical meetings to the video sessions and tense final moments in the dressing room before kickoff, this is the inside story of life with New Zealand’s newest professional sports franchise.

As the huddle forms, Auckland FC coach Steve Corica asks for quiet. The 51-year-old has been surrounded by football all his life

