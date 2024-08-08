Paulsen arrives at Auckland FC as the 2023/24 A-League goalkeeper of the year, fans’ A-League player of the year, and joint winner of the young A-League footballer of the year award.

Alex Paulsen has signed for Auckland FC on loan from English Premier League club Bournemouth AFC.

He also played every minute of the Phoenix’s historic season that ended in heartbreak on the cusp of a grand final appearance, and his breakout season saw him keep a club record of 12 clean sheets in 27 league matches and save three penalties.

Upon his return from the Paris Olympics with the OlyWhites, Paulsen linked up with his new teammates ahead of their pre-season trip to Sydney and in a statement said playing in front of his whānau and friends was a major driver in his decision to sign for Auckland FC.

“Auckland is my home, and I haven’t had many opportunities to play in my city and in front of my friends and family. I’m really excited by the opportunity to return to my hometown and continue to develop as a player,” said Paulsen.

“There is so much excitement around the club and what we’re building here. I’ve only been home for a few days and I’ve seen people walking around in the new home strip and you can feel the energy around the club and the city.”

Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker called the signing proof of the chances that now exist for young New Zealand football talent through the addition of Auckland FC and its multi-club network in the European top leagues.

“Alex is one of only two current New Zealanders signed to a Premier League club and it’s perfectly normal for a young keeper at Alex’s level to go out on loan. The benefit for Paulsen and the A-leagues is we can bring him back home to play his loan period in Auckland,” Becker said.

Paulsen's signing has ignited the local derby rivalry with his former club, Wellington Phoenix.

Born in Auckland’s eastern suburbs to a South African father and Namibian mother, Paulsen’s roots are in futsal and he only became a keeper at age 13 after playing in the outfield initially.

An export of Onehunga Sports Club like Auckland FC teammate Max Mata and All Whites’ midfielder Sarpreet Singh, Paulsen made the move to the Phoenix academy through their affiliate system and progressed quickly through the youth ranks.

After Oli Sail departed the Phoenix for Perth Glory before the 2023/24 season, coach Giancarlo Italiano promoted Paulsen to the starting goalkeeper position and on their way to a second-placed regular season finish the club conceded the lowest number of goals in their history.

Paulsen’s participation in the A-League is subject to approval of amendments to the A-League Player Contract Regulations by Football Australia. This approval forms part of the formal regulations review process with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) that occurs ahead of each season.

The Phoenix and Auckland FC were always going to be fierce local rivals and Paulsen’s signing has only added fuel to that particular sporting fire.

The two clubs will play their first A-League Men’s derby on November 2 in Wellington and there will be one name in particular that will receive increased attention when the lineups are announced at Sky Stadium.

What nature that attention will manifest itself in from Wellington fans is an intriguing question, as one of the main reasons for their most successful season in club history walks out against them in an attempt to stop history repeating.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.



