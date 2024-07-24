“He is versatile enough to play in all defensive positions. It’s a real strength to have his experience, speed and dominance to cover across the back four.”

Sakai brings a wealth of experience to Auckland FC's back line.

That ringing endorsement sees the former Urawa Reds captain being an important asset to Auckland FC as they gear up for their debut into the Men’s A-League starting October 19.

Sakai - who has 75 caps for Japan - was introduced to football by his two older brothers and joined his school football team when he was in the third grade of elementary school. He initially played as a striker before converting to a fullback, where he has played ever since.

“I’ve heard Auckland is an amazing city to live in and I have always wanted to play in the A-League. I had made the choice to pursue new goals and challenges so when this opportunity came up, it was a natural career progression for me, and the right move for my young family,” said Sakai.

Hiroki Sakai.

Sakai’s professional career started back in 2003 when he joined Kashiwa Reysol’s U15 side. In 2012 he left for Europe where he spent almost a decade before returning to Japan to join Urawa Red Diamonds.

He joined the club as team captain and led them to secure a dramatic victory in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation Champions League final. This victory marked Urawa Reds’ third AFC Champions League title, solidifying their position as a powerhouse in Asian club football and crowning Sakai as 2022′s Most Valuable Player of the AFC.

The club also used the announcement to debut a new front of shirt sponsor with Anchor becoming the club’s first major commercial partner.

“Anchor has been a quintessential part of Kiwi life with its products a staple in homes across Aotearoa since 1886. We are incredibly proud to have the iconic Kiwi milk brand fuelling the team and helping the players perform at their best,” says Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker.

“Anchor is joining us as our first ever ‘official family partner’ and are passionate about helping to grow the game and develop young talent. We have aligned values and the partnership feels very true to who we are as a club that is embedded in the local football community.

“We are incredibly excited to have agreed to this partnership and can’t wait to see players like Hiroki wearing the Anchor shirt when playing.”

Auckland FC is majority owned by Bill Foley, with Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray as local co-owners, and will play their home games at Mt. Smart’s Go Media Stadium.



