“Luis is an incredibly experienced number six. He’s played almost 400 professional games, won a heap of silverware, has a great range of passing both short and long, and I’m delighted we were able to bring a player of his calibre to the club,” says Corica.

“Louis is a bit younger but he’s a similar player. A very intelligent midfielder, very organised and a natural leader. Another great addition to our team.

“And then there is Guillermo. He’s a very technical, creative striker with great movement. He will be looking to link up with the midfield, to drop back if needed and make those clever runs that get the ball into the opposition box and create goal-scoring chances - either for him or his teammates.”

The three players announced are the club’s 23rd, 24th and 25th signings and add, along with Japanese import Hiroki Sakai, some flair from abroad to the local and Australian players signed so far.

Uruguayan striker Guillermo May, 26, is one of Auckland FC's three new signings. Photo / Getty Images

Gallegos comes to Auckland and adds a wealth of experience to midfield that only a 400-match professional career can provide. No stranger to silverware, the Chilean has won three Campeonato Chileno titles, one Mexican Super Cup, one Mexican Cup and one Copa Sudamericana.

Auckland FC marks Verstraete’s first venture into football outside his home country of Belgium. Another addition to the squad who is capped at international age-level, he played in the Europa League during his time at Royal Antwerp FC.

Luis Felipe Gallegos, 32, is a highly-decorated Chilean centre midfielder. Photo / Getty Images

May will take on a share of the goalscoring duties as a centre forward and can play out wide or slightly deeper as a number 10, allowing coach Corica some freedom of versatility in his forward line.

Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker shared the sentiment that the city’s football team ought to reflect the diversity of the people who live in it.

“Just like Auckland this is a diverse team that mixes local talent with some international stars. We now have in place a team of players we can all get behind, to celebrate and cheer on come October.”

Auckland FC’s first A-League Men’s match is on October 19 against Brisbane Roar at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart.

