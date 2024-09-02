Auckland FC signings Francis De Vries, Michael Woud, head coach Steve Corica, Cameron Howieson and Jesse Randall. Photo / NZ Herald

It’s another statement signing for Auckland FC, who have maintained since their launch last year that they aren’t here to make up numbers.

The 25-year-old heads back to New Zealand with an abundance of European football experience. Along with his recent two-year stint in Ireland, Pijnaker has played professionally in Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Portugal.

Born in the Netherlands, Pijnaker emigrated to Rotorua as a 3-year-old before joining the Wellington-based Olé Football Academy as a 16-year-old. He impressed for Wellington club Western Suburbs, part of the squad that reached the Chatham Cup final in 2018, before moving to Auckland to join Eastern Suburbs. He was part of the New Zealand squad at the 2019 under-20 Fifa World Cup when the side advanced to the round of 16 before signing his first overseas contract.

Head coach Steve Corica said in a statement: “He’s going to be a fantastic player for us, he’s technically very good and is very strong in the air, which means he is a threat both defensively and also in attack.

“He’s a natural leader and I’m confident he will fit right in alongside his All White teammates and the rest of the group. He’s going to be a real asset for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room.”

Auckland FC are lucky to get their hands on the defender, who was seemingly hot property.

“There’s been interest in Nando during every transfer window,” Sligo manager John Russell told the Irish Sun.

”We had an agreement with Nando that if the right move came, we wouldn’t stand in his way.

“He has an opportunity now to go back to New Zealand.

”The club and I have kept our word in regards to that.”

Nando Pijnaker joined the Wellington-based Olé Football Academy as a 16-year-old.

Undoubtedly, the signing will add to the derby match against the Wellington Phoenix on November 2 after Pijnaker spent many years playing football in the capital.

He will officially join the Black Knights in September after the All Whites’ tour of North America.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.



