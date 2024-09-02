Nando Pijnaker will join the Black Knights for the 2024-25 season. Photo / Photosport
Auckland FC have locked in another robust Kiwi signing for their inaugural A-League season.
The Herald can reveal 19-capped All Whites defender Nando Pijnaker will join the Black Knights for the 2024-25 season from his former side Sligo Rovers in the Irish Premier Division.
The club are expected to announce the signing today.
“I’m delighted to be coming back to NZ, Steve [Corica] has shared his ambitions for the club and it’s an exciting time for football in Auckland. I can’t wait to meet up again with the boys, there are some familiar faces already there and everyone has told me that Steve and the team are building a great squad,” Pijnaker said in a statement.
Pijnaker is now the 22nd signing for the new club and the ninth All White, joining Michael Woud, Alex Paulsen, Cam Howieson, Tommy Smith, Max Mata, Francis De Vries, Joey Champness and Logan Rogerson.
The 25-year-old heads back to New Zealand with an abundance of European football experience. Along with his recent two-year stint in Ireland, Pijnaker has played professionally in Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Portugal.
Born in the Netherlands, Pijnaker emigrated to Rotorua as a 3-year-old before joining the Wellington-based Olé Football Academy as a 16-year-old. He impressed for Wellington club Western Suburbs, part of the squad that reached the Chatham Cup final in 2018, before moving to Auckland to join Eastern Suburbs. He was part of the New Zealand squad at the 2019 under-20 Fifa World Cup when the side advanced to the round of 16 before signing his first overseas contract.
Head coach Steve Corica said in a statement: “He’s going to be a fantastic player for us, he’s technically very good and is very strong in the air, which means he is a threat both defensively and also in attack.
“He’s a natural leader and I’m confident he will fit right in alongside his All White teammates and the rest of the group. He’s going to be a real asset for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room.”
Auckland FC are lucky to get their hands on the defender, who was seemingly hot property.
“There’s been interest in Nando during every transfer window,” Sligo manager John Russell told the Irish Sun.
”We had an agreement with Nando that if the right move came, we wouldn’t stand in his way.
“He has an opportunity now to go back to New Zealand.
”The club and I have kept our word in regards to that.”
He will officially join the Black Knights in September after the All Whites’ tour of North America.
Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.