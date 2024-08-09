Auckland’s new A-League team’s borrowing of the prized goalkeeper from Premier League’s (EPL) AFC Bournemouth is their biggest play yet.

Subject to the signing being approved by the league’s governing body, Auckland FC’s owner Bill Foley and head coach Steve Corica will be quietly chuffed about securing the All White – especially after his successes last campaign.

He was a key figure in the club’s most successful season. Paulsen made 29 appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets along Wellington’s journey to the semifinals. He took out three of the league’s post-season awards, including Goalkeeper of the Year, Fans’ Player of the Year, and joint Young Player of the Year.

For those out of the Wellington Phoenix camp and their extremely loyal fans, the loan will surely be viewed as treacherous.

The player became who he is today from his six-year stint at the club. The 22-year-old originally left Auckland for the Phoenix in 2018 due to the lack of professional football opportunities.

But whatever the fury and delight Paulsen’s “return home” has drawn from football fans across the country – is it the right move for the rising talent?

Staying in Europe

If loaning Paulsen from Bournemouth was always the plan, wouldn’t it have been better for all parties if he went on to a European club?

The kid is arguably too good to play another season Down Under. How can he develop much more in a club who play in the same league and have zero professional experience thus far?

His step sideways is essentially a step back. Equally, you can see why the loan-out was necessary.

As much as we were hoping to see at least the two Kiwis of Paulsen and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood play in the EPL, the reality of the Aucklander getting minutes was low. Any football head appreciates the odds of Paulsen being temporarily transferred in his first season were high.

Don’t forget that New Zealand midfielder Marko Stamenic signed in June for EPL club Nottingham Forest before almost immediately being loaned out to its sister club, Olympiacos FC.

Sarpreet Singh had a similar experience when he transferred from Wellington to German giants Bayern Munich. He only ever featured for the German club’s first team twice. He then joined several other clubs on loan before eventually leaving completely for 2. Bundesliga club Hansa Rostock.

You can understand the path Bournemouth and Bill Foley’s group, Black Knight Football and Entertainment, have taken to ensure the best development for their young star. However, surely a brand new team in the same league as his old club aren’t the best fit?

Almost any league in Europe would have served a better purpose in terms of physicality, opportunity, experience and exposure. Paulsen had a chance of a real taste at top-level football.

If they wanted their new goalkeeper to play under similar structures as their parent team Bournemouth, why not find a spot for him at one of their other sister clubs in French Ligue 1 at FC Lorient or the Scottish Premiership for Hibernian FC?

For development purposes perhaps the best interest of Paulsen wasn’t at play ... or was it?

What’s the rush?

Paulsen has only really played in the A-League for one complete season.

Though at the club in their academy since 2018, Paulsen was only entered as a second-choice keeper in the 2021-22 season, getting minutes in place of the injured number one Oil Sail. He sat on the bench the entire next season before earning his spot and playing every minute of the most recent campaign.

The way he completely exceeded expectations and impressed almost anyone who had the privilege of watching him play could be more the reason why grounding this talent is crucial.

Setting him free too quickly could overwhelm him, and put too much pressure on him when all he should be focused on is progressing as a player.

He was proof last season that consistent minutes are crucial for development. The last thing he needs is to go and warm the bench in a Danish league for 12 months and fall behind. At Auckland, you can almost guarantee he’ll be the first-choice goalkeeper.

Take again the example of Singh – who hasn’t reached the potential once expected.

Sticking in the A-League for one more season might not be as harmful to Paulsen’s career as it’s perceived to be.

It’s an opportunity for him to continue building on that rapid momentum of his, with a new level of hunger and drive knowing he’s so close to the top.

The rivalry narrative is unreal

As the Gen-Zers say these days: Do it for the plot.

Paulsen’s move exceptionally adds to the narrative and imagination of what will be the Phoenix and Black Knights’ rivalry.

You can already hear the boos from the Yellow Fever (Wellington’s supporters group) as Paulsen takes the field during Auckland’s first game in the capital on November 2.

Further north, you can visualise those alleviating fist pumps from Auckland spectators when Paulsen makes a crucial save against a Kosta Barbarouses’ strike

It’s these moments that make football the adored sport it is. And knowing Paulsen, he’ll take it on the chin.

At the end of the day, players are stock, football is a business, and the only people loyal to a club, are their fans.

Whether or not the move was in the best interest of Paulsen, Auckland FC have made it clear they haven’t joined the A-League to make up numbers. The acquiring of this exceptional talent is an example of that, and good on them.

They’ve made a power play, and it’s done nothing short of igniting what’s soon to be New Zealand’s favourite sporting rivalry.







