Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Auckland FC make big move signing Alex Paulsen – but is it the right one? – Bonnie Jansen

Bonnie Jansen
By
6 mins to read
Golden girls Dame Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin have won gold in the K2 500. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Sky Sports / Getty / Potosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Alex Paulsen has signed for Auckland FC on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth
  • The 22-year-old left the Wellington Phoenix only in June but will play against them in the new A-League season
  • Auckland FC and Bournemouth are both owned by American billionaire Bill Foley’s Black Knight Group

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport