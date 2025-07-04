Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Why Barbara Kendall backs women’s Olympic water polo campaign

By Bridget Tunnicliffe
RNZ·
8 mins to read

Barbara Kendall has competed in five Olympic Games and is now the White Caps' performance coach. Photo / Michael Craig

Barbara Kendall has competed in five Olympic Games and is now the White Caps' performance coach. Photo / Michael Craig

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Bridget Tunnicliffe of RNZ

Five-time Olympian Barbara Kendall has thrown her weight behind the New Zealand women’s water polo team in their bid to qualify for the next Olympic Games.

The White Caps believe they have a golden opportunity to qualify for Los Angeles 2028, with the Olympic quota

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport