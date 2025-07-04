Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks’ Tupou Vaa’i prepared for blindside switch in Dunedin test

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

As things heat up in Dunedin for the All Blacks game, assistant coach Tamati Ellison talks all things pre-game.
As Tupou Vaa’i prepares to play his second test in the unfamiliar role of blindside flanker, there is the relief of knowing that at least this time, it’s only the public who have been surprised by the switch.

The first time Vaa’i wore No 6 for the All Blacks he

