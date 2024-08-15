“We were incredibly impressed by Alex’s season last season, as were the guys in Bournemouth,” said Becker.

“They came to us and asked us about Alex, which we clearly said, ‘Yeah, he’s the best keeper in the league by a mile’.”

After officially signing in early June, Paulsen had already moved to Bournemouth, on England’s south coast.

His family joined him for a photoshoot at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth’s home ground. He was also featured meeting the team in a video posted to the club’s social media.

But less than a month later, following his stint at the Olympics with the Oly Whites, Paulsen’s move back was made official.

“When you are a young player and you’re going into a Premier League club... if you’re not going to be starting, or [the] second keeper in that role, the best thing to do is go out on a loan. Bournemouth started looking around at loan options for Alex – obviously, we were on that list,” added Becker.

“We talked to them about it over a period of time... then it was decided between us and Bournemouth, after his period at the Olympics, he’d come down here for a season loan.”

It’s not ideal for any young footballer who’s just signed for the biggest league in the world, only to return to the league they recently graduated from. At the media press conference, Paulsen’s expressions were hard to read.

He had a reserved demeanour, slightly deflated, albeit he said he was committed to the idea and the opportunity to play in Auckland was a positive.

“Obviously very grateful to be here. I’m very excited,” said Paulsen. “You know, I’m a hometown Aucklander, I’m very, very happy to be here with my family as well. I just can’t wait to hopefully get started.”

Paulsen said he learned of his move after his stint between the posts for the Oly Whites at the Paris Olympics.

“It’s a bit of a process, especially because following the signing with AFC Bournemouth, we tried to stipulate a plan and we wanted to go to the Olympics as a Bournemouth player,” said Paulsen.

“Then afterwards... [we] organised where the next plan of action is for me and that’s when we discussed that Auckland is a good opportunity for me to get some more game time, compete and obviously win as well.”

Although conversations were initiated before the prodigy left the Phoenix, they ramped up over recent weeks, Auckland FC’s Becker explained.

He told the Herald both clubs’ owner, American businessman Bill Foley, was across the loan move and Bournemouth’s technical director Simon Francis and Auckland’s director of football Terry McFlynn kept in close dialogue throughout the temporary transfer.

“[Foley’s] really excited about it because it does demonstrate what we’re trying to do here in terms of creating talent pathways for young Kiwi players to go over and play in Europe, either in the Premier League and the French League or in the Scottish League,” said Becker.

“Alex obviously moved from Wellington to Bournemouth, [but] it demonstrates that the talent is here [in New Zealand], and what we want to do is we want to help foster that talent, grow it.”

Becker is adamant this is the right move for the rising talent, suggesting it’s an opportunity for him to follow consistent structures.

“When you put a loan player out to a club outside of your own group, you don’t necessarily have control over whether they play, the type of training that they’re doing, all those factors which are really important for players’ development.

“The great thing about being a multi-club piece is that... Terry and Simon, the two football directors can actually talk on a daily basis, if they want to, about Alex’s development.

“It’s a real sort of real-time conversation rather than that separate loan agreement that often happens.”

Becker said it’s highly unlikely Paulsen would be recalled by Bournemouth early as they have agreed to the deal for the whole season as a loan. However, if Bournemouth did come knocking for Paulsen, or another Auckland player, that’s something Becker’s team would be open to.

“Within our group, Bournemouth and Auckland are the two clubs that [are] 100% owned by Foley’s Black Knight football club group. In terms of the hierarchy, it comes down to pretty much like we’d love to see our players go and play in the Premier League, so actually, it’d be beneficial for us as a club and beneficial for the player as well.”

The murky waters of the deal undoubtedly challenge the ethos of the new club, as Paulsen only moved on from their rivals, the Phoenix, in June – a club he had been at since 2018.

He was a key figure in the club’s most successful season. Paulsen made 29 appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets on Wellington’s journey to the semifinals. He took out three of the league’s post-season awards, including Goalkeeper of the Year, Fans’ Player of the Year, and joint Young Player of the Year.

Alex Paulsen makes a save for the Phoenix during last season's A-League against the Perth Glory at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

At this stage, Paulsen can’t take the field for Auckland FC due to the league’s “Caceres Clause”, which prohibits certain transfers and loans between related clubs.

On the day of the announcement, the Phoenix held an immediate press conference and posed the question as to how Auckland FC could announce the signing of Paulsen before that clause was changed.

Phoenix general manager David Dome said: “I’m not actually against him playing for Auckland – that’s not the issue for us. It’s the fact that the regulations haven’t been finished in time before the announcement was made, and let’s just be clear he actually, at the moment cannot play for Auckland.”

Becker was surprised to hear the Phoenix challenging this, considering they were one of the clubs to support the repeal.

“David and I speak regularly and you know, the reality is the reason that this loan has actually been able to happen is because there was a clause in the regulations... which has been removed.”

“Every single club decided it was the right thing to remove that rule. We’re just lucky we’re the first club that’s benefitting from it,” said Becker.

Hours before Paulsen’s loaning was announced, the Australian Professional League (APL) released a statement: “Following a consultation process with the APL, A-Leagues clubs have supported a move to review the ‘Caceres Clause’ ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“The APL was approached by a number of clubs in May about the possibility of reviewing the ‘Caceres Clause’ due to the increased transfer market opportunity for clubs and the change in broader club ownership structures in place across the league since the inception of the player-contracting rule in 2016. A player- contracting rule change was supported by all clubs, with the premise that the APL reviews and maintains certain guardrails.”

As the new club now awaits confirmation that Paulsen is allowed to take the pitch when their season kicks off on October 19, Becker hopes his move adds a bit of “spice” to the rivalry.

“Football’s an entertaining game – there should be some good healthy, fun rivalry between the two clubs,” said Becker.

“[Paulsen’s move] gives people something to talk about.

“As long as people don’t take it too far, I think it’s really exciting. It’s good for the game.”

Timeline

May 18 – Alex Paulsen plays for the Wellington Phoenix in their 2-1 extra-time A-League semifinal loss to the Melbourne Victory at Sky Stadium

May – The APL was approached by several clubs in about the possibility of reviewing the 'Caceres Clause' due to the increased transfer market opportunity

May – AFC Bournemouth and Auckland FC discussed Paulsen and whether he's a worthy signing

June 5 – Paulsen signs for AFC Bournemouth

July 9 – Paulsen touches down in Bournemouth

July 25-July 31 - Paulsen plays three games in goal for the Oly Whites at the 2024 Paris Olympics

August 9 – Paulsen signs on loan for Auckland FC

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a full-time journalist.