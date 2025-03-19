The Ponsonby Rugby Club wants to extend its current occupancy and expand operations to other sports, while enabling the venue to host 50,000-capacity concerts through redevelopment of the site with a proposal to the council for further funding.

The club’s current lease expires in 2027, while Western Springs Speedway’s venue hire agreement expires this month.

Representatives of CRS Records and Ponsonby RFC declined to speak to the Herald.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mowbray said the group’s proposal would not require public funding.

“The heart of the complex will be the 12,500-seat stadium, which will become home for Auckland FC. The city has a stadium shortage, which this will help to rectify. The complex is expected to create long-term social, economic, environmental, and cultural benefits for Auckland without any burden of cost to the ratepayer.

“The proposal is backed by local and international investors, with local motivation around giving back to Auckland. Auckland FC, who this will become the new home of, has seen massive success in its first season, creating a loyal and significant fan base in the city.”

Computer-generated artist impression of a proposed redevelopment of Western Springs. Photo / Supplied

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited confirmed in a media statement that one of the three proposals was presented to council in a private meeting last week, while the other two were to be presented next week.

Councillor John Watson, who was at the closed-door meeting, said it was unfortunate discussions had entered the public domain.

“They’re in the middle of a process and it’s quite improper for this to be released – it’s not fair on the other groups presenting. This has been the modus operandi of stadium debates in Auckland for years.”

He said those in attendance were only given access to important documents about the proposal as last week’s meeting began.

“There was lack of clarity around length of tenure, wider conditions of public use and what’s envisioned for future use.

“Is this a publicly owned asset essentially being privatised?”

Watson said he was keeping an open mind on the merits of the proposal.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Ryan Bridge, Councillor Maurice Williamson said he was limited in comment about the proposals as he would be one of the people tasked with making a decision.

“They’re all coming before us in sort of a beauty contest to propose what they’re wanting to do and what they’re wanting to use the stadium for,” Williamson said.

Asked what would be the cheapest proposal for ratepayers, Williamson said the council “didn’t get enough of the numbers” in the Mowbray and Williams proposal.

“One of the things I was disappointed [about] at the first presentation is I want to know what we - that is ratepayers and the council - will get back.

“It was all very to see lovely pictures of what it would look like and how many people would be able to go there and what functions and features, [but] I’m really a bit flinty-faced on this and I want to know what’s the sum of money that we will get back into the coffers to help take the burden off ratepayers,” Williamson said.

Auckland FC currently play their football at Go Media Stadium in Penrose, but are based at North Harbour Stadium in Albany. The club’s billionaire owner Bill Foley didn’t elaborate when asked by the Herald about reported plans for a stadium at Western Springs last October.

The Herald reported that initiative was being led by co-owners Mowbray and Williams, and chief executive Nick Becker said it was within a council process.

The proposals came as a result of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited opening expressions of interest in the future of the site.

Expressions of interest were opened in early June last year and remained so for six weeks, closing on July 19.

The stadium, which was significantly damaged by Auckland’s Anniversary Weekend 2023 flooding, is currently home to various events including the annual Laneway Festival.

“Aucklanders understandably have an emotional connection to Western Springs Stadium, given its memorable history as a concert and sporting venue,” Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said.

“As owner-operator of the stadium on the council’s behalf, the time is right to ensure we consider what we can do to make the most of its future potential.

“Auckland Council challenged us – as its stadium operator – to drive positive commercial outcomes across council’s stadiums portfolio and reduce the sizeable ratepayer funding burden.

“We felt that the best way to do that at Western Springs Stadium was through a public process that gave interested parties with a suitable plan a chance to come forward. We received some very strong proposals to take to the governing body and we look forward to its decision on the preferred option for Western Springs Stadium’s future for all Aucklanders.”

The governing body is expected to make a decision in early May on its preferred option for the future of Western Springs Stadium, before Aucklanders are invited to have their say through public consultation.