Chris Rattue’s most memorable interviews: From Jack Nicklaus and Carl Lewis to Mea Motu

Chris Rattue
Sports Writer·NZ Herald
Chris Rattue's top interviews. Photos / Photosport, NZ Herald

In his final piece as a sportswriter with the Herald, Chris Rattue reflects on the sports stars he has interviewed during his 40 years in journalism.

David Pocock

The Australian rugby legend was a man apart, a resolute activist on many fronts, who came from a very tough

