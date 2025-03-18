Chris Rattue’s most memorable interviews: From Jack Nicklaus and Carl Lewis to Mea Motu

Pocock has courage and conviction on social issues, beyond the bog-standard PR stunts of professional sport.

Agreeing to our interview during a World Cup was just another example of his single-mindedness.

Australian flanker David Pocock at a team's training session in Wellington during the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It was suggested and organised by then Australian team media officer Matt McIlraith, a Kiwi and ally of coach Robbie Deans.

Sports media go-betweens can be unhelpful, even obstructive. Few are so proactive.

McIlraith’s sheer enthusiasm for both rugby and the role of the press was borderline unique. For Pocock – who was just 23 at the time – to agree to this in the middle of rugby’s most important tournament is almost unheard of.

It didn’t hurt Pocock’s game either.

The squat loose forward played a blinder against South Africa, destroying the Springboks at the breakdown in the Wallabies’ win.

Joe Frazier

One of the greatest boxers in history, with a famous left hook, Joe Frazier turned up in Auckland thanks to promoter Dean Lonergan and I got to spend about an hour with him.

Sadly, his speech was not good, apparently due to a car accident (as an aide reckoned) – although you had to wonder if boxing contributed.

Frazier fought the most famous trilogy in the sport’s history, against Muhammad Ali, who tormented him with awful words.

Fair to say, they had a complicated relationship. Frazier told me what Ali had whispered to him when they last met, but it was impossible to properly make out what Smokin’ Joe was saying. Frustrating.