And after India’s narrow victory, their legendary star Virat Kohli echoed that, saying: “We’ve always been in awe with what they can do with a limited number of players they’ve had over the years.”

Kohli said New Zealand execute plans better than any team in the world.

Kohli and Atherton aren’t talking in the past tense, either.

Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ross Taylor et al may be gone, or are about to go, but New Zealand keeps uncovering world class talent, or at least enough of it.

And a player like Glenn Phillips is actually raising the standards in some areas.

Mitchell Santner and the Black Caps were unable to claim the Champions Trophy. Photo / Getty Images

Winner: India, in all regards

Flexed their muscles, refused to go to Pakistan, citing political tensions, and got to camp in Dubai while all the other Champions Trophy teams travelled.

India are a limited-overs powerhouse, no doubt about it. And they are also powerhouses off the field, no doubt about it.

But in an allegedly post-colonial world, some other countries are perhaps getting a taste of their own medicine.

Winner: Glenn Phillips

Said it before, will say it again: Phillips is the best fielder in the history of New Zealand cricket. And we’ve had a few outstanding ones. He took more amazing catches in the Champions Trophy. You actually turn on the TV in anticipation of watching a stunning Phillips catch (or you would if the game wasn’t in the wee hours).

Winner/Loser: Rugby

A great weekend for Super Rugby Pacific, with Moana Pasifika beating the Hurricanes, and the Fijian Drua accounting for the previously impressive Chiefs.

The latest version of Super Rugby is coming of age. Throw in a rare Brumbies victory at Eden Park and the wobbly competition is starting to feel like a genuine contest, free at last from the procession of Kiwi victories.

It rams home, though, the opportunities lost over the years to fire up the game by respecting the smaller nations on our doorstep.

The condescending and arrogant treatment of Fiji, Tonga and Samoa in particular isn’t just hurting them, it hurts the game overall.

All power to the Drua and Pasifika outfits. I’d love one of them to win the title. And the arrival of Ardie Savea at Moana Pasifika is indeed a game-changer.

Final thought: love the afternoon games, although the theory that they promote sharper rugby suffered a blow in the somewhat messy Crusaders victory over the Reds in Christchurch.

Loser: The Blues and Beauden Barrett

Barrett shone at No 10, the only position he should play these days, before a serious hand injury struck. But two poor conversion attempts from the veteran star cost the Blues dearly against the Brumbies.

Blues Beauden Barrett suffered a broken hand in the defeat to the Brumbies. Photo / Photosport

Winner: This joker

Nikola Jokic had a record-making performance for the Denver Nuggets basketballers against the Phoenix Suns, becoming the first NBA player to crack the 30-20-20 mark. Jokic recorded 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists.

His coach Michael Malone reckoned: “There’s a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola, in my opinion, is just in a class well by himself.”

Winner/Loser: Net gain?

A great step forward for women’s sport, or a great step forward for sportswashing.

A maternity fund has been established in women’s tennis, thanks to money from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Benefits include a year of paid maternity leave.

Women’s rights have improved in Saudi Arabia, but are still not where they should be. Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have opposed the WTA’s partnership with the Saudis, while fellow legend Billie Jean King supports it, saying tennis can be an agent that encourages change.

The bottom line is the bottom line. Saudi Arabia is using sport to gain a better image on the world stage, and its incredible wealth is irresistible.

Winner: French rugby

The French didn’t miss a beat, despite losing Antoine Dupont to injury, as they smashed Ireland in Dublin in the battle of rugby’s Northern Hemisphere heavyweights. France ran riot in the second half.

The French are taking their traditional game to new heights, with tremendous fluidity on the field and versatility in their squad. And if things ever get tight, they have – arguably – the world’s best goal-kicker in Thomas Ramos.

They also have a rising star in lightweight wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who sparkled against Ireland.

Loser: The Warriors

If the Auckland NRL club are looking for hope or respite, they didn’t get any when the opening round was completed over the weekend.

Their round-two opponents in Penrose on Friday night - the Manly Sea Eagles - were in awesome form as they demolished the Cowboys.

Among the key contributors was former Warriors stalwart Jazz Tevaga, deputising at dummy half for the injured Manly hooker Lachlan Croker.

With Croker out for a few more weeks, Tevaga will be back leading the charge against his old club, who were dreadful in the opening-round loss to Canberra in Las Vegas.

Tevaga, who hasn’t played hooker for some time, took a few dodgy options against the Cowboys. But in general, he kept things simple and his distribution will have delighted Manly coach Anthony Seibold.

Loser: This football ploy

Is there anything more annoying in sport than goal-scorers running to opposition fans, finger pressed to lips?

Millionaire footballers telling ordinary working people to shut their mouths – how insulting.

The latest: Arsenal’s Declan Rice scored a fantastic equaliser against Manchester United and off he went, like all those other arrogant, self-obsessed fools before him, shushing the Manchester United section.

Tell us, Declan, what was so great about a draw in your doomed chase for the title? Even one of his teammates was urging Rice to get back to the game and on with the job.

Winner: Botich van de Zandschul

The Dutchman’s reputation as a tennis giant-killer has grown further, after the qualifier beat Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells tournament. The world No 85 has also beaten Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in the past seven months.

Winner: Canada ice hockey coach Jon Cooper

“It is a statement of political pride, where they have a voice. People do pay their ticket, no one can stop them showing their feelings,” Cooper said, reflecting on the booing at the international hockey final between his team and the USA.

The Canadian fans were reacting last month to American President Donald Trump’s push to have their country turned into the 51st state.