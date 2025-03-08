Follow the action as the Chiefs take on the Fijian Drua in Lautoka.

Chiefs team to face Fijian Drua

All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Josh Lord have joined the Chiefs’ injury list this week, with both missing the clash against the Fijian Drua due to knee injuries.

They’re among several changes to Clayton McMillan’s side for this weekend. A new-look front row sees Ollie Norris join George Dyer at prop, with Samisoni Taukei’aho getting his first start of the season at hooker.

Manaaki Selby-Rickit starts at lock in Lord’s absence, while Emoni Narawa shifts to fullback. Leroy Carter re-joins the team on the left wing, with Daniel Rona on the right.

There are also changes in the loose forwards, with Kaylum Boshier starting at openside and Jimmy Tupou at No 8.

On the bench, McMillan has opted for a six-two split, with halfback Xavier Roe and returning outside back Shaun Stevenson the backline cover.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c) 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Kaylum Boshier 8. Jimmy Tupou 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Daniel Rona 15. Emoni Narawa.

Bench: 16. Bradley Slater 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Simon Parker 21. Malachi Wrampling 22. Xavier Roe 23. Shaun Stevenson.

Unavailable: Wallace Sititi (knee – season), Rameka Poihipi (knee - season), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Luke Jacobson (facial injury), Kaleb Trask (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Damian McKenzie (knee), Josh Lord (knee).