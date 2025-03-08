Follow the action as Moana Pasifika take on the Hurricanes in Albany.

For coverage from the Alternative Commentary Collective, click here.

Moana Pasifika team to face Hurricanes

Patrick Pellegrini will get his first Super Rugby Pacific start this weekend when he dons the No 10 jersey against the Hurricanes.

It’s one of two changes made by Fa’alogo Tana Umaga in the starting XV, with midfielder Lalomilo Lalomilo returning from concussion at centre.

On the bench, hooker Samiuela Moli, prop Abraham Pole, and halfback Aisea Halo get their first opportunities of the season.

Moana Pasifika: 1. James Lay 2. Millennium Sanerivi 3. Sione Mafile’o 4. Tom Slade 5. Allan Craig 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Solomon Alaimalo 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Samuel Slade 20. Ola Tauelangi 21. Aisea Halo 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Tevita Ofa.

Unavailable: Fine Inisi (quad), Julian Savea (knee), Neria Fomai (knee - season), Sione Havili Talitui (ankle), Tito Tuipulotu (knee).

Hurricanes team to face Moana Pasifika

Ruben Love will make his first appearance of the season, returning from injury to start at fullback this weekend.

Coach Clark Laidlaw has made plenty of changes to his starting side for the clash, including a new-look front row, co-captain Du’Plessis Kirifi moving from openside flanker to the bench, halfback Cam Roigard joining him there, while right winger Fatafehi Fineanganofo is replaced by Ngatungane Punivai.

With hooker Raymond Tuputupu unavailable, Nic Souchon is in line for his debut off the bench, while outside back Jone Rova is in line for his team debut in the No 23 jersey.

Hurricanes: 1. Siale Lauaki 2. Jacob Devery 3. Tevita Mafielo 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Peter Lakai 8. Brayden Iose 9. Ereatara Enari 10. Harry Godfrey 11. Kini Naholo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Nic Souchon 17. Xavier Numia 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Hugo Plummer 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 21. Cam Roigard 22. Riley Hohepa 23. Jone Rova.

Unavailable: Zach Gallagher (Achilles), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring), Lucas Cashmore (knee), Brett Cameron (knee – season), Asafo Aumua (foot), Tyrel Lomax (ankle), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Riley Higgins (hand), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Kade Banks (concussion), Raymond Tuputupu (concussion).