New Zealand para alpine skier Adam Hall says he’s “proud and honoured” after being named for a record-equalling sixth Winter Paralympics in Milano Cortina next year.
The 37-year-old, born with spina bifida, will become the first New Zealand para athlete to compete at six Paralympic Winter Games, putting him alongsideGraham Condon (swimming) and Michael Johnson (shooting), who have competed at six Summer Paralympics.
Hall has been named alongside Corey Peters - who won gold in Downhill Sitting Skiing in Beijing four years ago - in New Zealand’s initial team, and more names could be added.
Of the 238 Paralympians to have represented New Zealand since 1968, just 29 competed at the Winter Games.
Six-time medallist Hall says it is a special feeling being named again, as it completes a full circle moment - he competed in his first Winter Paralympics in Torino 2006, also in Italy.
He says he’s seen a growth since his journey started 20 years ago, adding that for himself, being on the mountain provides a sense of freedom where he can leave his disability and external problems behind.
“Disability has given me something I can excel at and a platform to inspire and motivate others, whether they have a disability or not,” said Hall.
“If you have a dream, dream big, if you set goals along the way, you can surprise yourself. You never know what’s possible unless you give it a go.
“With a bit of dedication, commitment, and hard work, you can end up in places you never imagined, whether that’s on an Olympic or Paralympic podium or succeeding in business or academia. You just never know.”
The Winter Paralympics run from March 6 - 15 next year.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.