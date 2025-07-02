“When I look back over the past 20 years, I never would have thought that I would still be in this position,” Hall told the Herald.

“A lot of people probably would have thought the same... but I’m still here as a stand-up skier, still have the fire in the belly and striving to be as competitive as I possibly can.

“Being recognised as one of the few to make six Games is pretty special.”

During his career, Hall has won five medals, winning his first in Vancouver 2010 with a gold in the Slalom Standing.

Adam Hall after winning gold in Vancouver, 2010. Photo / Photosport

He then won gold in the same event in Pyeongchang, 2018, with a bronze in the Super Combined Standing.

In Beijing 2022, he won bronze in both those events and is determined to be back on the podium.

“We’re all striving to win medals, to be the best, and to deliver the best performance we can on the day,” said Hall.

“That’s probably the most challenging part, because around the world all the athletes and competitors are trying to do exactly the same thing.

“It comes down to who has the best planning, the best preparation, the strongest support, and the most innovative ideas.

“Sometimes it becomes a bit of a game to see who can turn up the best prepared and not be distracted by the white noise and all the outside stuff that can get in the way.

“And as we know, anything that does crop up will always happen at the big show.”

For Peters, it will be his fourth Paralympics and along with his gold in Beijing, he claimed a silver in the Super-G sitting.

Adam Hall; Nico Porteous; Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Corey Peters with their medals from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Photo / Photosport

Peters, who sustained a crushed spinal cord in a motocross event 16 years ago, also won silver in the Giant Slalom Sitting in Sochi 2014 and bronze in Downhill Sitting in 2018.

Hall says he’s excited to compete alongside him once again, having been teammates for 15 years.

“We work hard, train hard together, and it’s just a fantastic opportunity for both of us to be named early on,” said Hall.

“We’re just focused on doing what we do, pushing the limits and boundaries, and trying to get the best results we can in our respective disciplines.

“One of the great things about us as teammates is that we’re not actually competing against each other, we represent separate categories.

“That means we can keep pushing ourselves to be the best without it being a direct rivalry.”

Hall hopes he can use his story to inspire others with disabilities to take up winter para sports.

He says he’s seen a growth since his journey started 20 years ago, adding that for himself, being on the mountain provides a sense of freedom where he can leave his disability and external problems behind.

“Disability has given me something I can excel at and a platform to inspire and motivate others, whether they have a disability or not,” said Hall.

“If you have a dream, dream big, if you set goals along the way, you can surprise yourself. You never know what’s possible unless you give it a go.

“With a bit of dedication, commitment, and hard work, you can end up in places you never imagined, whether that’s on an Olympic or Paralympic podium or succeeding in business or academia. You just never know.”

The Winter Paralympics run from March 6 - 15 next year.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.