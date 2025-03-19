Thirteen players in the France Six Nations squad play for Toulouse while eight represent Bordeaux and seven for Toulon - meaning a chance up to 21 top French players won’t make the trip to New Zealand.

Robertson told Rugby Direct he’s expecting two of the stars to make the trip out.

“People say what sort of team are they going to bring out? A good team,” Robertson told the Rugby Direct podcast.

“We expect them to bring out [Romain] Ntamack, [Damian] Penaud and whoever is in that final. You have to have that mindset.

”We’ve learnt last year you can never assume anything in test footy.

“You’re one card, a couple of penalties away, from being in your corner. Games change really quickly. The quality and depth in the French squad from the 20s who have come through - it’s going to be a hell of test series – the last time we’ll get three games in one country.

“We’re expecting the best of them,” the All Blacks coach added.

Nine of France’s starting 15 from their last Six Nations test against Scotland play for either Toulouse or Bordeaux including almost the entire backline, with the exception of Racing 92’s Gael Fickou who returned from a fractured thumb.

World Rugby Player of the Year winner Antoine Dupont has already been ruled out for at least the rest of the season after rupturing the ligaments in his right knee in a Six Nations win over Ireland.

French skipper Grégory Alldritt plays for La Rochelle, currently sitting ninth, and has never played in New Zealand or Australia.

France’s most capped player in the Six Nations squad is Timaru-born prop Uini Atonio (La Rochelle) with Lyon lock Romain Taofifénua also having played 50 caps.

Following the final Six Nations test against Scotland, Ntamack said it was his dream to play in New Zealand. His father Émile started on the wing when France defeated the All Blacks at Eden Park in 1994, the last side to beat New Zealand at the ground.

“I don’t really know yet what can be done or not, whether the finalists will be allowed to go to New Zealand,” Ntamack told French media this week.

“Maybe an exception will be made depending on the tour because it’s a pretty exceptional tour to go and play in New Zealand.

“Final or not, if we have to go, it will be with pleasure. A tour of New Zealand is still a unique moment. It’s my dream to play there. If I have the chance to go there, even if the club is in the final, it will obviously be with pleasure.”

FFR vice-president Jean-Marc Lhermet told L’Equipe exceptions may be made for players.

“In the agreement, the terms are very clear: the finalists do not go on tour. We stick to that basis. But in very specific cases, there may be a way to find exceptions.

“They would only be made marginally and only if all four parties—the player, the club, coach Fabien Galthié, and the National Rugby League—agree.

“But if, for justifiable reasons, guys like Ntamack need or want to go to New Zealand, and their club agrees despite the vacation obligation that would cause them to miss the Top 14, anything is possible.

“But, once again, everyone really needs to be on board.”