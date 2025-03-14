“I’m off contract at the end of this year, so my agent’s always asking questions.

“[But] nothing’s been said.”

Capable of covering midfield and wing, Ennor has played just nine tests since his debut in 2019, and scored one try - coming in a heavily rotated side that defeated Japan in 2022.

For the Crusaders, he’s made 68 appearances since his debut in 2018, and was part of the Scott Robertson dynasty that claimed seven titles in seven years.

However, Ennor acknowledges he is still undecided on his future.

“There’s always that feeling [of unfinished business] for the Crusaders, there’s 100 caps,” he continued.

“I’ve had a couple of years out, so that’s been pushed back. That black jersey still demands the best of you.

“But that decision is still to be made.”

Ennor wouldn’t be alone in trading New Zealand for France after this year’s Super Rugby season, either. One-test All Black Harry Plummer will leave the Blues for Clermont after the 2025 campaign.

Current All Blacks coach, and Ennor’s former Crusaders boss Robertson also played for Perpignan after his test career wound down, while Dan Carter took his first NZ Rugby sabbatical at the club in 2008.

Fellow Kiwi Max Hicks, who played for the Highlanders in Super Rugby and Tasman in the NPC, is also on Perpignan’s books.

Saturday afternoon will see Ennor end his wait to return to Super Rugby, when the Crusaders host the Western Force at Apollo Projects Stadium.

Having seen so much success with the Crusaders, he had to watch the team’s 2024 struggles under Rob Penney from the sidelines.

But fit and firing again, Ennor is hopeful his injury woes are well and truly behind him.

“That’s my goal, to get consistent games under my belt, the longer you’re out - the hungrier you get.

“The 2023 final was my last game, I’m really looking forward to wearing the red and black of the Crusaders again.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



