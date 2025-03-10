Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v France: Scott Robertson should be seriously worried about three-test series - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett was dejected after the defeat to France in Paris. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett was dejected after the defeat to France in Paris. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

Like some evil Bond villain, French coach Fabien Galthie is building not only a destructive machine that can play the sort of total rugby that is almost impossible to defend, he’s also quite brilliantly weaponising New Zealand’s default superiority complex to work against the All Blacks.

In June last year,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks